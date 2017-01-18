How To Measure Yourself For A Trench Coat

Are you thinking about buying a trench coat for yourself? They’re definitely great jackets to have for so many different reasons. Before you go ahead and shop for one though, make sure you have your measurements taken down. Here’s how to properly measure yourself.

Arm Length

Measuring for the arm length is one of the more important steps that you need to complete in order to get the right size trench coat for yourself. In order to get any measurements you need to find yourself a soft tape measure. Using a normal tape measure won’t help because they don’t confirm to the contours of your body which can lead to incorrect measurements.

With the assistance of another person, measure down the arm while it is hanging at the side of your body. Place the end of the tape measure at the bottom of your neck, in the middle, right where your neck joins your back. Swing the tape measure down the side of your arm and measure to the back of the hand at the knuckles or the back of the hand.

Jot that measurement down

Chest Size

The next measurement that you need for your trench coat is the total size of your chest. You can take this measurement simply by measuring completely around your jest. Again, complete this step with the assistance of another.

Jot this measurement down as well.

Waist Size

Finally, the last measurement you’ll have to take for your trench coat is the total size of your waist. This is a measurement that you can do on your own if you don’t have anyone else to do it for you. Simply take the soft tape measure and measure around your waist where you wear your belt.

Write this final measurement down, and that’s it.

You now have all of the measurements that you need in order to purchase the right size trench coat when you’re shopping online or at your local motorcycle shop.

Remember, it’s important that you get the right trench coat size measurements before you make your purchase because it simply will save you money in the long run. How will it save you money? If you purchase the wrong size the first time you make a purchase, you might have to pay for the shipping costs in order to send the trench coat back for a new one. This obviously is something you want to avoid.

One thing to keep in mind also is that you might have to add to your measurements. Often times retailers will require that you do this in order to make room for clothing underneath.





Source by Matt LeClair