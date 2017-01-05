How To Identify Fake Michael Kors Watches

Buying a brand watch from a leading designer ensures high quality, elegance and desirability. At the same time there is concern, especially when purchasing online that you could end up with a fake. The problem these days is that it is exceptionally difficult to determine what are fake because they have managed to produce them so close to the genuine article.

When looking for Michael Kors watches there are certain tell-tale signs that you are looking at a fake. It is harder to identify when buying online, but as long as the company offers a good refund policy, you can check the item on arrival, determine if you have received a genuine product and return it if necessary.

For Michael Kors watches there are three tell-tale signs to look out for, the first is the model number. Every single one of these watches will have a model number written on the back of the casing. It is imperative you check the model number corresponds to the paperwork you have received. In most instances the model number will be easily identified, reading “MK-5544”, as an example.

Your next thing to look for is to go through the warranty with a fine tooth comb. Every one of these items comes with a warranty, which is the form of a small booklet consisting of a number of pages. Go through each page and read each word. You are looking for logo discrepancies and misspelt words. Often with fake Michael Kors watches you find errors in the grammar and spelling because they are made in countries where English is not the first language and they use translation software to translate their warranties into English.

The final step to ensuring that you have purchased a genuine Michael Kors watch is in the logo. The logo will always appear on the dial. Check the font correlates to genuine products without any gaps in the wording.

While there are many fake products that can make it exceptionally difficult to differentiate between fake and genuine, when buying online, there are some steps you can take to ensure the product delivered to your front door is the real thing.



Start by only buying from a reputable online jeweller. Online companies with outstanding reputations are those who pride themselves on the products that they supply, offering you peace of mind that you are buying a quality item.

Price can tell you a lot when buying a genuine Michael Kors watch. Obviously you will pay more for the genuine product, where you can pick up a fake for the price of an average cheap watch you can purchase just about anywhere. Get an idea on price by comparing prices from different jewellers, you should fine a very slight variation, anything too cheap is a warning sign.

The next important step when buying Michael Kors watches online is to ensure the company you purchase from has a shop store as well as their online store. This ensures that you are not only provided with an email address for the company, but you can take note of their shop address and contact telephone number. You may even want to call the number to ensure you reach a real store, speaking to a real person on the other end of the line and having all your questions answered will also offer you much needed peace of mind.

If you are buying online, you may want to consider buying using a credit card or if the company offers the facility, use PayPal. Both of these facilities protect you as the buyer, so if you choose the wrong jeweller and find you receive a fake product, you have the security that your bank or payment service will back you up.





Source by W Tom