How to Get the Weber One Touch Gold 26 Inch Grill on Sale

Are you looking for the Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 Grill? You are absolutely not alone, in fact many people find this beast of a grill to be the perfect solution for them when they find that a measly 22.5 inch is too cramped. What comes next for you is to look for the best deals and the best prices available, and this is why I am writing this article.

Why is the Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 Grill so popular?

This Weber 781001 26.75-Inch One-Touch Gold Charcoal Grill is a must have for any serious griller, who finds that a 22.5 inch grill is simply not enough. Imagine when grilling you found that you don’t have enough space and having to go through the trouble of firing up another 22inch grill. This process will cause you to waste a lot more charcoal than you otherwise would with a larger grill.

With the Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 inch you don’t need to worry about the lack of space because there are plenty and yet still very portable. Not to mention that if using this larger charcoal grill you are actively saving yourself from using more charcoal than while using a 22.5 inch twice over.

What about at parties? Well, people buy the Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 simply because it makes them a great host especially at big BBQ parties. This is simply because with the larger grill you can serve out the food more faster to about 10-14 people at a time with no problems.

Here are 3 facts about the Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 that you will see coming up over and over again when reading reviews from people who’ve already purchased this grill.

With the 26 inch you’re always ready for a BBQ Party, as the size of the 26 allows for better range in temperature zones allowing you to charcoal grill more different things at the same time

The great design allows for better coal handling and efficiency, they come with these charcoal holder baskets. Plastic handle on the lid vent so it can be adjusted without getting burnt when hot and overall the lid, bowl and grates are designed for heavier duty.

The only complaint about this grill by a few people is the durability of the legs. The legs apparently has a flawed a week design, there are room for improvements on the legs such as using heavier gage steal and beefing up the area where the legs are attached.

So how do you find the Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 on sale?

The best places to look are online stores. Some of them run discounts and special offers and most of the time they have low prices. But then since you’re buying it online you may worry about the shipping costs on top of it’s high price already. But don’t worry as there are certain places that offer free shipping.

So maybe you have to look around to find these places to that sell Weber One Touch Gold 26.75 for a great price. And you need to know how to pick the ones that offer great deals. Your best bet is to look to someone who knows all about doing shopping online for great deals on BBQ charcoal grills.





Source by Audrey Weber