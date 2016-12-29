How to Get Rid of Pudgy Legs in No Time!

Have you looked at yourself in the mirror lately and said to yourself, “wow… my legs are fat”? Pudgy ankles and cottage cheesy” upper legs are awful for self-esteem, and usually if you have pudgy legs, you steer clear of anything that shows them off. No skinny jeans, skirts, or shorts for you. Thankfully it doesn’t have to stay that way! If you follow some simple rules over the next few months, you can get rid of pudgy legs for good!

Men, you can benefit from these tips too, of course. But for the purpose of this article, we’ll be looking for at the problem from a women’s perspective. Women, unfortunately, deal with the fact that females tend to store more fat on their legs than do males. Have you ever heard a man bemoan having “cankles” (calves that roll into ankles without slimming down)? These dreaded “cankles” can, of course, happen on a male, but it is on women that they appear so much more quickly.

Regardless of who you are, here are some trick to for how to get rid of pudgy legs.

Do Some Leg-Slimming Exercises

If you want lean legs, you will need to reduce the overall extra body fat first, and secondly build the lean muscle mass that gives them that toned look.

You do these two things by burning off calories through aerobic and cardiovascular exercising, and through toning and strength training exercises. Combining these two activities will get rid of pudgy legs for sure.

The best type of cardio exercises will be the ones that focus on your legs, such as biking, treading water, or going for a jog on sand or in the water. At the gym you can do workout sessions on the cross-trainer, treadmill, or stair-climber. You don’t need to over-do it. 20 to 30 minutes each day is plenty, and scheduling in a few “break days” is a good idea, as they allow your body to recuperate.

For the strength training or toning part, select exercises specifically designed to target your outer and inner thighs, calves and hip flexors. Lunges, classic leg lifts, wall sits, and more are effective.

Foods That Help Get Rid Of Pudgy Legs

If you want to lose weight, exercise alone won’t do. It is important to eat nutritious foods as much as possible, and stay away from sugary foods. The insulin that your body produces in reaction to the sugar makes you feel hungry, and when you feel hungry, you eat… even if your body doesn’t NEED the added calories.

Get a healthy food plan in place, choosing complex carbs, whole grains, and other natural foods. Switch up your coffee for green tea, and get at least 3 servings of dairy each day. All of these are natural fat busters, and will help get rid of pudgy legs and a pudgy body in general.

By following these suggestions (exercise and diet), you will get those show-off-able legs in no time at all!





Source by Mel Drestin