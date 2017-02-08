How to Get Kerasotes Theaters Discount Movie Tickets

Do you want to go to the theaters more often to see the upcoming movies that you have long been waiting for? Probably see a number of movie sequels that you have waited for years to come out? While it’s easy enough to say that you are going to the movies, it’s not as affordable as before. If you are planning to see a movie in Kerasotes Theater, remember a few of these things to make sure that you save on the next movie you watch.

If you just would like to watch a movie and you can do it any time of the day, choose to see the matinee screening because the price is way cheaper. If you are going out on a date, arrange for the movie to be earlier so you get the discount movie tickets instead of the regular-priced ones.

You can also opt to get the student discounts if you are one. All you have to present is a valid ID proving that you are still a student. If you are going with a big group, you can also get discounts because Kerasotes and other theaters give discounts if you purchase movie tickets in bulk. Some require you to buy at least 50 tickets, while some require you to get just 20.

Check different websites, starting with the main website of Kerasotes. If you can’t find a deal that you like from their website, there are hundreds more you can check out offering different discount codes to different movie theaters. Your search for discounts will be easier this way.

You can also check out local retail stores if you are living near one. Costco is one example of a store where you can get discounts on movie tickets. If you are in luck, you can even get multiple discounts for one movie.

Do you want to see a movie for free? If you know someone who is working at Kerasotes, you can ask him for a free pass. But that’s just if you’re really good friends with him.





Source by Erika Ayala