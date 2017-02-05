How to Get Cheap Prismacolor Pencils

Are you looking for cheap prismacolor pencils and don’t know where to find them? You are not the only one. There are a large number of online sites that sell prismacolor sets for great prices or with discounted prices. However, finding these low prices may be difficult and time consuming. Thus, I wrote this article to tell you how you can get really cheap prices on prismacolor pencils.

What are the advantages of using prismacolor pencils?

There are a number of advantages to using prismacolors. The pencils themselves are well-made and offer bold, creamy colors. They can be used to enhance a variety of different styles and create a myriad of unique artworks. The pencils are themselves unique from others in that the wax within the pencils allows for them to be blended and layered easily.

Prismacolors are also easily transportable, with most coming organized in boxes or tins that not only keep them together, but protect their pigments from being broken. These pencils are a great alternative to when having easels, canvases, paint, brushes and so forth are just not feasible. This makes them perfect for use at a moments notice when an idea pops into your head, and the only other needed materials are a pencil sharpener (usually included) and a pad of paper.

Primsacolors are versatile. They can be used to just make simple sketches, or can be used to create full works of art that have a unique feel. Prismacolors are made to be layered, blended, and pressed into the paper, and each technique leaves a different look.

Source by Lindsay Sliwa