How to Get a Free Psychic Reading Online

Have you been searching all over the internet for free psychic readings? It may seem impossible to actually get a free reading by phone or free reading by email. Believe it or not, there are actual companies that will give you a totally free psychic reading with a live clairvoyant psychic. You can get free advice on all types of topics including: love, relationships, spirituality, astrology, numerology, horoscopes or any other advice you are searching for. If you are interested in getting a free reading, then follow the steps below. Soon you will be chatting with a live psychic.

Find REAL Companies Offering Free Chats:



There aren’t that many companies that offer a free reading. Some offer cheap readings and some offer expensive ones that the average person can hardly afford. You have to be careful on who you choose to get psychic readings from. The best thing to do is find a company who will let you test one psychic first before having to pay for the service.

Be Specific in Your Search.



You can also go online and do an internet search using the following keyword phrases, “Free Psychic Reading”, and “Free Psychic Chat”. A list of websites will come up. You should visit a few of the websites that are displayed in the search results and see if they are having any special promotions, in which you can get a reading by phone or by email to test out their skills.

Choose a Psychic to Chat With For Free:



Once you find a company that is offering a totally free reading, you will generally have the option to choose a psychic who you want to chat live with. Read reviews of the various psychic profiles to learn more about the psychic. Choose the one that most interests you.

Register and Chat:



Once you have decided on a person to get your free reading, you will then need to register with the company so that they can connect your with the psychic that you chose.

There aren’t too many companies online that will allow you to get a reading totally free, however, there are a few out there that will allow this service. You just need to know where to look and how to search online for them. During your search, be aware of fake psychics. There are a lot of people out there who call themselves psychics but actually have no psychic abilities.





Source by Cue Shepherd