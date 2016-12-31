The Internet gives access to chatting rooms where one can find people of one’s own age and make new friends. This is a very interesting concept and has most of the youth of this generation hooked on to it. This is a real new and innovative way of making friends, with no strings attached, and it’s a lot of fun too.

How to attract women in chat rooms? First of all, if you are looking for a standard set of rules that will work with all women, forget it. If anyone claims to have such a magic formula, he must either be extremely ignorant or fraudulent. Each woman is different and what attracts one woman might even annoy another.

Is there no way, then, by which you can equip yourself, and improve your chances of attracting women online? There certainly is, but the point is that one can only give general guidelines about how a majority of people react. You still have to use your common sense and your faculties to fine-tune your approach as you go along.

Now let’s look at what generally attracts women to men – online or not. There are certain major differences between a man and a woman particularly when it comes to being attracted to the opposite sex. A woman is less influenced by physical appearance and more attracted by personality traits. A woman is also slower in building a relationship but prefers to sustain it over a long term. In other words, a woman looks for signals of traits that she values, takes time to allow the relationship to mature and looks for a lasting relationship.

The concept of online chat rooms has basically opened up an arena where one gets to meet new people and get to know them with no strings attached. The whole point is to have some fun and make new friends. There is nothing serious in this entire scheme of things. But then girls can’t totally shed their natural inhibitions and they do expect some seriousness in the opposite person.

In an online chatting situation, the first point to remember is that the other person doesn’t get to see you. The opening lines should show you as a fairly serious guy open to a bit of fun. Since you really do not know the person at the other end, you must be careful to use a false name, to start with. This throws up a number of possibilities as well as problems. On the brighter side, it gives you an opportunity to think of an attractive name that suggests just a touch of boisterousness without being frivolous. On the downside, this may portray you as not very dependable, when the truth is known. So you’ll have to work out ways to handle that.

Many studies have shown that women like a sense of humor. So, once you have broken the ice, see if you can show yourself up as a guy who can create a little laughter, but remember not to show yourself up as a flirtatious person, at least not to start with.

In the beginning, one should try not to use pick up lines and ask for one night stands from a female. There are possibilities that this might ruin your chances of attracting the female. It is always good to get the girl to a better comfort level with you before becoming closer and maybe more explicit. You should also have the necessary confidence, and exhibit it through your words to woo the female. It is the confidence that is perceived through your words and manners, while talking to a female that attracts her to carry on chatting with you. Remember, during online chats nobody is seriously wanting to have a relation; so make sure that you don’t make cliché love statements at the very start of the chat, this usually turns off the female instead of attracting her.

In the final analysis, it’s one’s own style and manners that stand out and attract a female. Although nobody can give you standard rules to follow, there are a number of tips that we can give.

To sum up, a woman looks more at the personality traits of a man, takes time to build a relationship and looks forward to a more lasting relationship. In the virtual world of chat rooms, you have to portray yourself as the guy who meets these requirements through your words and approach. You start by selecting an appropriate online name, show just a touch of humor and a hint of naughtiness, proceed slowly without becoming overt and explicit too fast, and maintain a posture that reveals you as a responsible but fun loving individual. Above all, be sensitive to the signals that you yourself receive and be prepared to make mid-course corrections. Best of luck and happy wooing.





Source by Steve Miles