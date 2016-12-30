How the Dylan Group Fits Into the Flexsteel Furniture Brand

If you’re in the market for a leather sofa, love seat, sleeper, recliner or sectional, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered the Flexsteel brand. And if you’ve run across the Flexsteel brand, either in a store or online, you’ve probably seen the Dylan and Latitudes names on the Flexsteel pieces you’ve seen.

Flexsteel? Latitudes? Dylan? Confused? Well, if you are, you’re not alone. You may have even seen all three of these names on the same piece of furniture and wondered what they all meant. And to make it worse, maybe the salesperson you were working with didn’t explain how they all fit together or what makes the Dylan group different from the other groups in the Latitudes collection.

Well, fear not. Because in this article, I will discuss how the Dylan group of furnishings fits into the overall Flexsteel brand and how Flexsteel structures their brand, collections and groups. And as a result, you should be able to make a more informed decision about your furniture purchase.

A Little Background Before I go any further, I think a broad overview of Flexsteel would be helpful. Flexsteel Industries has been making and importing furniture since 1893-the same year the zipper was invented. They are currently one of the largest manufacturers in the industry, and their products are sold the world over. Their furniture sells very well, which is why you see it in so many stores. Flexsteel has three furniture divisions: Hospitality, Vehicle Seating and Residential. The Residential division is more commonly known as Flexsteel Home Furniture and what I will discuss in this article. Flexsteel Home Furniture sells a wide variety of upholstered and wood furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners, rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, occasional tables and desks.

The Breakdown Here’s a breakdown of how the Dylan group fits into the Flexsteel family: At the top level, there’s the “Brand”: Flexsteel. Just below that, there’s the “Collection”: Latitudes. And within each collection, Flexsteel has “Groups”: Dylan. (Some of the other popular groups in the Latitudes collection are Belmont, Brandon, Breakthrough, South Street and Crosstown.) In other words, the Dylan Group is part of the Latitudes Collection, which is part of Flexsteel brand. Flexsteel doesn’t always make it clear how all their groups and collections fit together and many furniture stores don’t mark their pieces in a way that makes it easy for buyers to understand what they are looking at. In addition to the groups mentioned above, many other groups are part of the Latitudes collection. They include: Pure Comfort, Comfort Zone, Belmont, McKinley, Runway, Stockton Street, Albert, Bonneville, Cruise Control, Orion, Richardson, Tango, Fleet Street, Grandview and Hermosa. Each of these groups varies based on material choices, styles and so on.

Getting Clearer? Feeling more up to speed? I hope so. Next, I’ll discuss the Dylan furniture you will see in stores. The Dylan group remains one of Flexsteel’s most popular groups because it offers a combination of quality materials, excellent style and superior construction that resonates with consumers. But don’t take my word for it. The next time you are in a furniture store or shopping online, ask the salesperson which of their Flexsteel groups sells the best. I’ll bet most them will say Dylan.

Why is the Dylan Group so Popular?

1. Quality To begin, the heart of Flexsteel’s Dylan furniture lies in the blue steel seat springs that are built into this group’s sofas, sleepers, love seats, recliners and motion furniture. These heavy-duty springs are very different from the hand-tied springs found in other company’s furniture. These blue steel seat springs never require retying or replacing, so they offer long-lasting durability and comfort. As a result, the seat feels nearly the same ten years after you buy it as it did the day brought it home. The Dylan group is also known for its supple, top-quality leather. All the Dylan pieces are constructed with supple, thick, top grain leather on all sides. Including on the backs. In contrast, a lot of furniture in this same price range uses vinyl or other materials on the backs or sides. Also, all Dylan pieces us leather dye which is called “semi-aniline.” Semi-Aniline leather uses a touch of pigment, or a clear finish. This method allows the natural details of the leather to remain visible while offering superior durability. And finally, the wood frame. Flexsteel uses cross-grain laminated hardwoods in their frames, which improves strength and durability. One benefit of these laminated hardwoods is that they require less wood than traditional construction. This substantially reduces the number of trees used to make Flexsteel products. Flexsteel is so confident about their quality and design that they offer a lifetime warranty on the entire spring system and hardwood frame. Due to the quality construction, most customers are happy they chose Flexsteel years down the road because their furniture still looks great and is providing excellent comfort.

2. Style You might notice that almost all Dylan pieces have contrast stitching, which simply means using a thread of a different color than the leather so that it stands out. This stitching style is ideal for the large-scale design that makes Dylan so distinctive and popular. In addition to the distinctive stitching style, the use of a double pillow back design creates an inviting look that compliments the well-padded arms. Overall, Dylan furniture is known for its warm look and adaptable, timeless style.

3. Price Flexsteel’s Dylan furniture isn’t cheap stuff you use for a couple of years and then toss in the dumpster. But it’s also not overpriced, trendy furniture that’s affordable only to people who live in mansions and spend weekends on their yachts. The Dylan group is popular because it offers a good balance of quality, style, and price that fits into many customers budgets. In short, it’s perfect for people who want their furniture to last and look great for generations to come and don’t want to pay a fortune.

Wrapping It Up I hope this article makes it a little clearer how Flexsteel’s Dylan group fits into their furniture line. And I also hope you have a better understanding of why the Dylan group is so popular. The bottom line is that is that you really can’t go wrong with Flexsteel’s Dylan furniture. It offers a very competitive combination of reasonable price, excellent style and quality construction. They also offer some of the best warranties in the industry, should anything go wrong. The biggest challenge with Flexsteel’s Dylan group is deciding which colors and styles work best in your home or office. Flexsteel’s Dylan furniture is available at many retail locations, both in retail stores and on the Internet. For good deals online, check out Key Home Furnishings at KeyHomeFurnishings.com. You’ll get superior customer service, a huge selection, free shipping and no tax when you buy from KeyHomeFurnishings.com. They also ship quickly and have some of best prices you can find anywhere for Flexsteel’s Dylan furniture.





