How the DP Exercise Bike Stacks Up Against Better Known Brands

The name DP exercise bike might not be as recognizable as other brands like Schwinn, Nautilus and ProForm, but this brand has been around for quite some time and is one of the most respected names in the physical fitness business. Currently, DP is better known for selling exercise bike parts and exercise equipment supplies.

Most DP indoor bikes are old models and are quite difficult to get hold of except in online stores and secondhand retailers. One of the models of DP that became quite popular was the DP Fit for Life Airgometer upright bike. This model costs around $1,000 to $1,200 and carries the basic features of an upright indoor bike.

Another model from the DP fitness brand is the Vita Master MBP2. It features various program settings and tension controls. It also has a heart-rate monitor and features battery operated controls. Aside from the Vita Master and the Airgometer, DP also offers DP Air Advantage, DP AirCisor, DP Prime Fit 6100, DP Sit for Life Aircizer and DP Vitamaster MD193.

DP has been overshadowed by more recognizable brands like Schwinn and ProForm. Schwinn, for one, has multiple models out in the market, including the 230 recumbent bike, the 130 upright and the Airdyne exercise bike. Scwhinn’s products can cost from $350 to over $1,000. One of the brand’s more expensive model, the Evolution, sells at more than $1,000 and has been highly rated by product reviewers. It features an inertia drive system, adjustable resistance and direct drive gearing.

ProForm, another brand competing with DP in the indoor bike market, offers machines that cost $150 to $1,200. One of its low end models is the SR30. The features of this machine are very basic and the model is geared at entry level market. It features magnetic resistance, pulse sensors and an LCD console. Other ProForm models targeting the low end and middle markets are the SR80, GL 35 and GL 105.

The DP brand might not be at the top of the market, but its machines still serve the basic operating functions of exercise bikes. They offer users the ability to tone and strengthen leg and thigh muscles and provide an effective cardiovascular exercise routine. Limited availability aside, DP exercise machines, including the secondhand models being sold in online auction sites, might still be worth consumers’ time and investment.

The DP exercise bike is not exactly hogging the physical fitness equipment limelight, but there are still those who like the brand. For these loyal customers, auction sites and online stores are their best options of finding one these products.





Source by Dean Forster