How Movies Shape Our Society

Everybody enjoys watching movies, be it at home or at the cinema. There is something about movies that leaves us wanting more. Some motion pictures represent real life situations, and we can easily relate to them. That is why movies play a very distinct and important role in shaping our society. Since the dawn of time, story-tellers have had an important position in determining the social and cultural development of the society. Now, film makers have taken up this role and responsibility.

A motion picture is a combination of art, science and technology. More often than not, movies indicate the state of the development of a nation and its people. Movies are one of the major driving forces of the popular culture and they have a very important role in the development of society. So it is no surprise if past leaders like Hitler, Mao and Mussolini had always wanted to be in charge of their country’s movie industry.

So how can all those motion pictures give a huge contribution to the development of society? How can they change the world into a better place to live? What is represented in a movie is an interpretation of something. It is an expectation of the film makers and sometimes critics as well. It is also a reflection of the situations that occur in the real life. Movies are often a means of addressing unspoken issues, because of the strict rules made by society that makes it inappropriate for some matters to be talked about otherwise.

In some ways, what is represented in a motion picture speaks the truth. It gets messages across, and addresses moral values which cannot be easily communicated in everyday life. These messages and moral values, if accepted and interpreted according to the way film makers’ intended them to be, can change our perspective and outlook on some sensitive issues. Motion pictures enable us to be better, wiser and more knowledgeable people.

As mentioned earlier, the development of one nation’s film industry reflects the development and the advancement of the nation itself. Usually, good movies come from more developed nations. It is because their citizens are taught some moral virtues from the movies they produce. It is just the same like what great literary works have done in the past. Motion pictures are able to create a better understanding among people about who they are and what their purpose in life is.





Source by Steve Is Chang