How Does Crane Siding Differ From CertainTeed Siding

Do you want to know the differences between crane siding and certainteed siding? Let this article guide you in knowing the basic, most important differences between the two.

Crane and CertainTeed are two different siding manufacturing companies. Crane is based in Houston, Texas while CertainTeed originated from Pennsylvania, USA. Both companies offer vynal siding products but they differ on the kinds of products they offer. The most important differences in product offering include:

• Crane offers vinyl siding only while CertainTeed offers vinyl, polymer shakes and fiber cement. Vinyl siding are polymer based and they beautifully mimic the appearance and sometimes, the texture of natural wood.

• Crane offers ordinary siding while CertainTeed offers both ordinary and seamless sidings. As the words imply, the important difference between the seamed and seamless siding is in the appearance of folds (seen in the seamed type) along the connecting points or overlaps. The appearance of folds and overlaps are removed by lengthening the size of seamless siding, it is 40 feet in size while the ordinary is just 6 feet.

• Crane offers thermal and nose enhancements features in their siding, while CertainTeed manufactures insulating siding. The insulating crane siding is the newest variant of vinyl sidings, it helps maintain temperature inside the homes as well lessen the noise heard from the outside.

• Crane focuses on vinyl products and creating vinyl siding that has a texture similar to a natural cedar. CertainTeed extends its siding options by offering fiber cement or what is also understood as hardi board. The fiber cement has the texture and fiber of natural wood but is made more resistant against decay and pests by incorporating it with cement.





Source by Martin Goodrich