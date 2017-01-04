How Do You Find Hooked on Phonics for Adults?

Many people wonder if they can find Hooked on Phonics for adults because the very popular TV commercials always show parents teaching their kids to read with this program. Even when you visit the website online, the company website seems to be completely geared toward the child educational experience. Quite understandably, this gave rise to a lot of questions. Is the product as useful for adults as it is for children?

It’s an unfortunate reality that is no less true: many adults are also struggling with learning to read. Naturally, they want to become more proficient readers, and so they, too, have a need for this product. If you are included in this group, you may be wondering if you can get this reading education system in a format for adults. While there is not an actual adult program, many older teens and adults have used the Master Reader Deluxe Edition or Premium Edition to learn how to read with great success.

Will It Work for Adults?

The simplest answer is that it will. Many people who are looking for Hooked on Phonics for adults think that the Master Reader Deluxe Edition and Premium Edition are not for them because the wording on the box says “for ages 7 and up.” These products are designed for children and adults alike who have some of the underlying principles of reading mastered but who are still not proficient readers. It is true that some of the graphics in these editions are elementary in nature, but the program absolutely works for anyone who wants to become a better reader. Plus, if you find that the Master Reader edition is a bit too difficult, you can begin your lessons at a lower level and then progress upward through the lessons.

What Should You Know Before You Buy It?

If you are considering buying Hooked on Phonics for adults, be sure that you purchase from the company website directly. When you buy direct from the company, you can enjoy a free lesson online to ensure the lessons are right for you before you commit. You can also take advantage of special discounts available through sale prices, overstock, and value bundles to help you save some money. If you have wanted to take control of your life and fully master reading, this is the perfect opportunity! Seize the day and get started with the free online lesson today.





Source by Patricia E. Dobbs