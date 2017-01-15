How Clash of Clans Became One of the Most Popular MMO Games

Whether you play games on your smartphone or not, you may have heard about the popular MMO game called Clash of Clans. Available for iOS and Android, Clash of Clans is one of the longest running, most popular game for smartphones. Initially released in USA and Canada in 2012, Clash of Clans is now played by millions of active users worldwide. So how did they become so popular amid thousands of available games in this saturated market of smartphone apps?

The key to their success is user satisfaction. The game is utterly satisfying to play. And it’s not just the good ratings it received from critics during its launch, but it’s also the options and features it offered its players.

The game can be played in both single player and multiplayer mode. And there’s a key point to notice. Unlike other games out there, this game is not focused on one part only. It simultaneously supports both single player and multiplayer. You can choose not to play any of the two gameplay modes. This gives users flexibility and choice. Something people always want, even when playing a MMO game. For those who don’t know, MMO refers to Massive Multiplayer Online, which is the type of game Clash of Clans is.

You may have heard of Dota 2? It’s a worldwide sensation for gamers. It’s so big that every year million dollar tournaments are held, referred to as e-sports. But Clash of Clans is limited to your smartphones only. But it’s a huge game. The creators of the game, Supercell, bring in millions of dollars in cash just from this game, although it’s a free-to-play game.

So, if it’s a free-to-play game, how does it bring in millions of dollars? The answer is flexibility. The game gives users the flexibility to play it for free, but there is also a paid option, which is not mandatory. If you want to get ahead of the game, you can buy in game currency, referred to as ‘gems’. These ‘gems’ act as boosts.

Another key point to consider is simplicity. When you start playing, you’ll see how simple the interface is. You can easily buy into the game. Although almost everything is self-explanatory, there are tutorials to guide you through. This gives players the ease of use they need to get comfortable with the game. Once you’re settled in, you actively keep on playing the game. That’s basically the formula to creating an addictive game – concentrate on what your consumers need and keep things simple. Well, at least, it worked for them and many others.

It often feels uncanny how big a simple mobile app can be, and how much revenue it can pull in return for the developers. Consider other popular apps like Angry Birds and Talking Tom, they provide something fun, simple and user friendly. Similar to what we have just discussed. They all have something in common, they have created a product that’s suitable for the consumers, nothing too complicated.

And that is how Clash of Clans stands out from other MMO games available. It’s true, they advertise a lot, but it’s really the intuitive gameplay that keeps players coming back to it.





