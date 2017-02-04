How Can You Sell More Products Online?

If you want your business to sell products online, it involves more than putting products onto your website and then just sitting back waiting for people to buy. There’s a lot we can learn from Amazon, the king of online e-commerce. They have a formula that all internet businesses can follow and copy.

1. Reviews

A review system allows customers to leave their personal comments ratings on your products. This effective for an online business selling products because it increases a customer’s trust of you and your brand. Don’t be concerned about negative feedback. Research shows that mixed feedback is more respected than just positive views alone. A review system also helps potential customers make the decision to buy. If you were looking to buy something that had plenty of positive reviews, it’s not going to be hard to decide what to do.

2. Personalize

This means more than showing a customer’s name when they log in. When customers are looking for products on your website, show them suggestions and recommendations in specific categories. This process can be done on your website with third-party add-ons and plug-ins.

3. Up-Sells And Cross-Sells

An up-sell is where you encourage a customer to buy a more expensive item. A cross-sell is where you show related products or accessories. These techniques increase perceived value to the customer. When customers are offered bundles or related products, it makes the shopping experience more convenient. It saves them time looking for these items and even suggesting things they may not have thought of.

This is not a case of manipulating customers. Those who don’t want it won’t buy it. Those who do buy believe they got a good deal and a quality shopping experience.

4. Create A Sense Of Urgency

If you create a sense of urgency in the mind of the buyer they are more likely to make a decision. For example, phrases next to products like “Only 2 remain in stock” or “Order within 2 hours for delivery tomorrow.” This motivates the buyer into taking action.

5. Customer Service

Online customers are hooked up to social media, looking at reviews and will comment about both good and bad experiences before and after buying products online. Customer service must be a top priority if you want to be successful in selling products online. Make product returns easy to do and take the time to analyze and fulfill customer needs.





