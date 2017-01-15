Hostzilla – An Honest Review!

In this web hosting review, I looked into the services offered by a company named Hostzilla and assessed its credibility in providing reliable hosting solutions. There is not a lot of information online about it, so to me this is very intriguing and questionable. Here is a short list of things you should know before you decide to do business and entrust your business to Hostzilla.

Hosting Plans and Pricing

Hostzilla offers three basic plans namely, the Starter, the Business and the Unlimited. They all come with unlimited bandwidth and unlimited disc-space. The Starter package allows 5 domains and has included email services at $10.95 per month. With a dollar added monthly, the Business plan can hold 100 active domains and the same included emailing benefits.

The number of allowed websites only becomes unlimited at plan $13.95 per month, which is known as the Unlimited package. Aside from similar benefits with the two other plans, it is promoted to include a free IP address. All these plans promise to have a dedicated SSL certificate, which is very uncommon, most providers have basic packages under shared hosting.

Hostzilla bundles all come with a 15-day money-back guarantee. The pricing I considered in this hosting review is based on yearly subscriptions. Speaking again of cost, it has relatively expensive plans compared to other providers. This could be because of the SSL certificate privately included in every plan, but quite frankly I struggle to believe that it is legitimate.

Customer Service

To ask for assistance, Hostzilla created two channels on where customers can reach them out – through email and ticket support. Clearly, a company that provides no phone number or address to contact them in case of problems is a sign of disconnect and unreliability.

In my honest opinion, this should give you second thoughts in investing in the said provider. I have not really seen a lot of website hosting reviews about this company and if there are some they are all negative reactions. To mention, I came across some posts from a forum about this guy that had problems getting his refund and another one who said that he never got any service for the value of his money.

As I have mentioned repeatedly, I hardly found any relevant information about this hosting company and even their webpage does not detail anything about website building features. The lack of references available to prospective customers about this web hosting provider just manifests how its reliability is questioned. It is necessary that you check its credentials and do your own hosting review before getting involved with this company.





Source by Maricar Wing