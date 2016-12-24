Home Based Business Opportunity – Review Article Number 7

If you’re considering a home based business opportunity, here are four companies that might appeal to you:

1. Motiply Partners – With people on the go and the mobile industry booming, businesses have to be mobile friendly with an app, as well as a mobile website. Up until now, Apps and mobile websites have been far too expensive for businesses. The Motiply App and Mobile Website Builder gives you the ability to make local businesses mobile friendly for almost nothing compared to the tens of thousands of dollars it has cost them up to this point. Motiply has a turn-key Mobile App business that makes it possible for anyone to work from home and market mobile websites and apps to businesses in their community. They provide you with everything you will need to be successful, and no experience is needed. With their training, mentoring program and tutorials, according to them, you will be selling Mobile Websites, Apps and Mobile Marketing Solutions to businesses in no time.

Cost to get involved: $199

2. Cruises, Inc.- Cruises Inc. has over 400 independent agents coast to coast. For over 25 years they have been providing attention to detail and professional advice to every customer. As a Cruises Inc. agent, you will be combining the latest in technology with superior customer service. Their computerized best fare search program enables each cruise specialist to identify outstanding values on all of the major cruise lines. Want to be a part of selling exciting cruise and destination vacation packages…and earn 100% commissions? How about making all that happen on your own schedule and from the comfort of your own home?

Cost to get involved: $249 which includes virtual training

3. Academic Associates Learning Centers – Did you realize know that 1 in 7 adults in USA cannot read this article. This company has 230 reading centers across the country. Their program provides you with the unique opportunity of having your own successful learning center. Their specialized training provides you with all the tools and the skills you’ll need to help anyone become a good reader. Now they are offering you a home based business opportunity to own your own effective reading center using the Academic Associates Reading Program™.

Cost to get involved: $6,000

4. Do Business Smarter – This “business coach” company recognizes that every business is unique. Their approach to business coaching has helped hundreds of business owners to become more successful by implementing proven strategies to grow their business. If you’re a retired businessman or woman, and have always wanted to be a coach, this might very well be a great opportunity for you. The cost to get involved seem a little extravagant to me, but there has never been a better time to become a business coach.

Cost to get involved: $25,000-$45,000, depending on level of participation.

Never rely solely on the recommendation of someone else when you’re looking at a prospective home based business opportunity – not even mine! Make sure you always do your due diligence, and ask yourself these four questions:

1. Is this really a legitimate business?

2. Is this an opportunity that would be “fun” for me?

3. Can I afford this opportunity?

4. Does this business afford me the opportunity to meet my long-term financial goals?





Source by Paul E Huff