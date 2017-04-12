History of Prada Eyewear

Founded in the year 1913 by Mario and Martino Prada in Milan, Italy, Prada steadily grew into one of the world’s most popular brands in designer eyewear. Luisa Prada, Mario Prada’s daughter, took over the business and ran it successfully for the next twenty years. By that time, the company had purchased other brands to become one of the top luxury brands in Europe. In 1999, Prada and De Rigo group joined hands to form Prada eyewear.

Soon after their launch, Prada eyeglasses and sunglasses were an instant hit among the masses. Their eyewear collection and other products reached great milestones under the tenure of Miuccia Prada, Luisia Prada’s daughter, and her husband Bertelli.

Prada eyewear offers high-quality eyeglasses and sunglasses in unique and exquisite styles. From celebrities to politicians, Prada designer eyewear has been spotted on people around the world. Prada eyeglasses have a huge fan following across the globe. Apart from providing excellent optical clarity, these eyeglasses make a bold fashion statement.

Luxurious and elegant in design, Prada eyewear is not only trendy, but functional as well. Prada designer prescription glasses are preferred by many, because all Prada eyewear products are made with cutting-edge technology in state-of-the-art laboratories.

There are many online stores that sell Prada eyeglasses and sunglasses at extremely reduced prices. Because the prices are reduced it doesn’t mean the quality of the eyeglasses and sunglasses is compromised in any way. These online stores purchase these designer eyeglasses and sunglasses directly from the manufacturer, so you can purchase them without any hesitation.





Source by Manoj P Kumar