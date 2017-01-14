His Most Famous Photograph (The Two Ways of Life) – Oscar Rejlander

The father of ‘Victorian Art Photography’ Oscar Gustav Rejlander or Oscar Rejlander (1817-1875) was born in Sweden. He started his career as an artist and a portrait painter in Italy. Inspired by one of the assistants of Fox Talbot however, Oscar abandoned his profession to pursue photography. He took training in photography in 1850, and discarded the concept of photography as a technical or scientific medium. He lifted the standard of photography to ‘Fine Art,’ by imitating paintings, or creating painting like scene and then clicking it, instead of going for typical real life photographic captures. His most famous photograph “The Two Ways of Life” is a ‘Symbolic’ allegory, and a masterpiece of Oscar’s ‘Art Photography.’

Approximately 32 negatives were put together to create the ‘Combination Print’ “The Two Ways of Life” (1857). Here, with his unique style, Oscar captures the moral choice between good and evil. Measuring 41 cm x 79 cm, this Gelatin Silver Print work depicts a patriarch guiding two young men to manhood. One of the men is attracted towards sinful pleasures, while the other one is drawn to virtuous pleasures. In the middle of the scene, appears a veiled, partly clothed figure, Symbolizing regret. It is shown turning towards good.

“The Two Ways of Life” was based on the background of Raphael’s ‘School of Athens’ (1509-1511). The same year, Rejlander’s photograph was shown in the Manchester Art Treasures Exhibition, Manchester, England, UK. The work created controversy among many of the great artists and photographer. Eventually however, the artist was appreciated for his great work, especially after Queen Victoria purchased a copy of it. His membership of the Royal Photographic Society of London was extended, which also gave him a lot of respect in the high society of London.

In 1858, Rejlander addressed a seminar on his most famous photograph “The Two Ways of Life.” He stated that it took him around six weeks to finish his work, accomplished through an old, patched, broken camera, fitted with a Ross lens. A pressure-printing frame, half the size of the final print, was used to create the prints of his photograph. Initiated with foreground figures, Rejlander’s “The Two Ways of Life” was completed with those in the background. He decided the size of the foreground and used a pair of compasses to determine the size of background figure on the focusing glass. Due to its large size, the final print of the photograph was printed in two sheets of paper.

As per the records, only five prints of “The Two Ways of Life” were produced. One Queen Victoria gifted to Prince Albert. The second one was displayed at the Birmingham Photographic Society’s meeting. A Scottish physicist, Sir David Brewster, bought the third one, while Oscar Rejlander sold the fourth one, which was later presented to the Royal Photographic Society, in 1925. The print with Royal Photographic Society is supposed to be the only copy still in existence. A fifth print was sold to a man at Streatham.





Source by Annette Labedzki