Hiring a Proofreader – Do’s and Don’ts

When it comes to hiring a proofreader there are a number of things that you should be aware of. Here’s a quick list of do’s and don’ts to help you make a decision.

Do

Look for an agency that offers unlimited revisions and a money back guarantee.

Ensure that the proofreader you use is operating through a registered company. If this is not clear on their website then verify it with them first.

Read the terms and conditions or legal pages of the proofreading agency. If these are not available then do not use that proofreading service.

Ensure that the proofreading services will be provided on an unlimited revision basis and that there is a money back guarantee.

Look for proofreading services that only use qualified writers and people with degrees.

Look for agencies that can provide recent testimonials.

Don’t

Pay more than you have to. Traditional agencies charge extremely high fees for proofreading services. Hire an online proofreader. They do not have the high overheads that office based writers have and can therefore offer their services at a lower price.

Wait around for an agency to provide you with a quote. It causes an unnecessary delay on your project.

Use an agency that doesn’t allow you access to your proofreader. You may need to change your requirements of verify information and need a means through which you can contact your proofreader directly.

Consider an agency that charges the same amount of money for proofreading as they do for editing. Editing and proofreading are two entirely different processes and take different amounts of time and expertise to complete.





Source by S. E. Moore