Hills, Daytek and Austral Retractable Clothes Lines Are Reviewed

Hills have traditionally been the market leader for many years but in more recent times new manufacturers like Austral and Daytek have taken a huge chunk out of their market share and here is why. Most people who buy a clothesline want it to last and do the job that they are supposed to do, and do it for an appointed time according to their cost.

Today, Hills unfortunately make their clothes lines in China which i think puts a few people off as Australian’s want to buy quality home grown products. Austral is an Australian manufacturer and so is Daytek, but only for some products. Daytek make two Retractables, one Australian and the other is Chinese. Follow the data below and this will help you choose the right product for your home and needs.

Models: Austral Retractaway 40 and 50. Hills Quatro 4 and Setrio 6. Daytek Chinese model and Australian model.

Available line space:

Austral Retractaway 40 = 40 meters.

Austral Retractaway 50 = 50 meters.

Hills Quatro 4 = 26 meters.

Hills Setrio 6 = 36 meters.

Daytek Chinese model = 30 meters.

Daytek Australian model = 36 meters.

Maximum/minimum line extension:

Austral Retractaway 40 = Max 8 meters. No min.

Austral Retractaway 50 = Max 10 meters. No min.

Hills Quatro 4 = Max 6.5 meters. Min = 4 meters.

Hills Setrio 6 = Max 6.5 meters. Min = 4 meters.

Daytek Chinese model = Max 5 meters. No min.

Daytek Australian model = Max 7.2 meters. No min.

Number of lines:

Austral Retractaway 40 = 5 lines.

Austral Retractaway 50 = 5 lines.

Hills Quatro 4 = 4 lines.

Hills Setrio 6 = 6 lines.

Daytek Chinese model = 6 lines.

Daytek Australian model = 5 lines.

Tensioning device:

Available on all models.

Optional posts available:

All models except Daytek Chinese model.

Guarantee:

Austral = 10 years.

Hills = 10 years.

Daytek = 2 years, but none for the Chinese model.

Optional ground sockets for removable posts:

Austral = Yes

Hills = Yes

Daytek = No

Colors:

Austral = Beige, Heritage Green. Special order colors available.

Hills = Beige, Saltbush.

Daytek = Grey for Chinese model and Primrose ( Beige) for Australian model.

Country of Manufacture:

Austral = Australia.

Hills = China.

Daytek = China/Australia.

Pro’s and con’s:

Austral = Large line space and extendability.

Hills = 4 meter min line extension.

Daytek = Plastic cabinets.

Cost:

Austral = Higher.

Hills = Medium.

Daytek = Lower.

So there you have it, the top three major Australian Retractable clothesline manufactures all laid bare for you to make your grueling judgment. To help you to decide whats for you, its better to write down what it is your looking for in your Retractable clothes line and what you intend it to do. Then try and match up which one best suits your purpose. Happy shopping.





