Hibernation Water Beds and Their Accessories

Hibernation water beds are beds which are made of water as well as durable polyester filaments floatable foam as opposed to traditional mattresses which are stuffed with cotton and various other types of fillers. The sudden surge in the popularity of these beds is owing to the fact that apart from being strong and durable, these beds are healthy and comfortable as they offer the requisite support to one’s body while sleeping.

Hibernation water beds have a number of advantages, the foremost among them being that they provide refreshing sleep because the feeling associated with free flow of motion imparts a soothing effect to one’s mind as well as body. Due to their components and the way in which they are manufactured, these water mattresses do not have any dust collecting material and hence ideal for people who suffer from dust allergy.

These beds are medically recommended to people who have to remain bedridden for long periods of time, have undergone hip surgery and aid in prevention of urinary tract infections and kidney infections. These beds are also effective in case of arthritic patients as the presence of water causes the even distribution of body weight there is less pressure on the joints and hence a relief in terms of pain and muscular tension.

Some of the important accessories of water beds are water mattresses, water bed sheets, water bed heaters and water mattress frames. Among these, the water mattresses happen to be the most important as they are directly involved in the provision of comfort. Therefore, while buying water mattresses, one should follow the recommended guidelines like adding water beds conditioner to the water and prevention of leaks to ensure that not only does it remain in good condition but also remains maintenance free for as long as possible.





Source by Sooraj Surendran