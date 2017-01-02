Here’s a Couple Examples of Different Dinnerware Types

Dinnerware types cover a wide range of choices, ranging from paper or Styrofoam, all the way to antique porcelain. For everyday dining, casual dinner sets are the best way to go, and these days most plates are built rather well so they can usually withstand a fall to the floor, which is a good thing if you have kids! Don’t mistake casual for boring, as many designers have made low cost dinnerware that also look great too and work well at a dinner party.

One of the main types of dinnerware is stoneware. This material is made from clay and other man made materials. It’s given a glaze finish that makes the plates shine. Stoneware plates are very strong and can last for decades when taken care of properly. These plates are fine for dishwasher use and are an excellent choice for casual dining.

Another dinnerware type made from clay is porcelain. Like stoneware, porcelain is very strong and high quality. The most common color for porcelain is white, though it can come in many other colors, and the distinguishing quality of porcelain is that it’s translucent. Porcelain tends to be more expensive than other types of dinnerware, therefore it’s more frequently used for fine dining rather than just casual everyday use.

There are many options for purchasing your dinnerware. Many people like to brows stores such as pottery barn, or department stores like JCPenney in order to get a good look at the different types of plates that are out there. If you’d rather save money on gas however, you can spend all day online looking through all the various dinnerware types, just head over to Amazon and you’ll keep yourself busy for hours looking through product descriptions and customer reviews.

Regardless of what type of dinnerware you get or where you buy it from, make sure the plates you get fit your budget and lifestyle. Remember to take good care of your dinnerset and you’ll be dining happily for years to come.





Source by Elaina Ray