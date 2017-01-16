Healthy Weight Loss Diet Superstar – NeOpuntia, the Cactus Fiber

Cactus fiber anyone? If you had told me that I would be testing a weight loss diet program that had me consuming brown seaweed extract and cactus fiber, I would say “fat chance”. (Pun intended.) If you told me that modern science had harnessed the nutritional and fat burning benefits of these two plants and made them available for inclusion in a diet supplement pill, I would say that sounds more like it.

Bio-Serae Laboratories of France has done just that. NeOpuntia (TM) is the cactus fiber in question, and is made from Opuntia ficus indica cactus. ID-alG (TM) is the trade name of the brown seaweed extract. I discuss the merits of ID-alG(TM) in another article, so here I will focus on NeOpuntia (TM).

Cheia Vida Slim, a new weight loss supplement and diet program from Alive WorldWide, has caught my attention because it claims to take advantage of the fat burning characteristics of both of these natural plant derivatives. I am testing Cheia Vida Slim and its creator’s 10 Day Slim Down Challenge and reporting the results on my blog, which is listed at the end of the article.

For starters, NeOpuntia (TM) was awarded the HI Silver Award in 2004 for the most innovative health ingredient, so you know it must be quite special. Like ID-alG (TM), it also has a multi-purpose role in a fast, healthy weight loss program: while helping us burn fat quickly, it also aids our bodies in balancing blood sugar levels. This is clinically proven, not just a claim.

What this means in terms of losing weight and improving health is critically important, since this fiber will help curb our cravings, satisfy the appetite, and even promotes a healthy level of cholesterol. That’s a bounty of health benefits to be gained from one supplement.

A significant part of its magic is the fact that NeOpuntia(TM) is a 100% natural lipophilic, which literally means it’s a “fat loving” fiber, and that’s a good thing for fat loss and weight management. It is also a highly soluble and viscous fiber, and since it has an affinity for fat, it will attract it and hold onto it. In fact, it seems that once NeOpuntia (TM) attaches to fats in the stomach, they cannot be absorbed into the small intestine, and so they are flushed from our bodies before they can be stored in fat cells.

Clinical research on NeOpuntia(TM) has shown positive benefits well beyond weight control. It has positive effects on blood lipid levels, and also the related Metabolic Syndrome, aka: Syndrome X.

With respect to fast and healthy weight reduction, what do you get when you add brown seaweed, ID-alG (TM), and the cactus fiber, NeOpuntia (TM), together in a product like Cheia Vida Slim?

In the diet program guide that is included with Cheia Vida Slim, Dr. Charles Rouse, the creator of the 10 Day Slim Down Challenge, mentions that one daily dose of this weight loss supplement has the potential to burn an extra 500 calories each day, which is roughly the equivalent of a good-sized meal. He continues to say that as the process of storing fat within the cells slows down, the body actually responds in a positive manner, providing us with both a better quality of energy, and an improvement in appetite reduction.

Here’s a recap of the health and weight loss benefits of ID-alG (TM) and NeOpuntia (TM):

Appetite control without drug side effects.

Blood Sugar control without drug side effects.

Promoting a healthy level of cholesterol.

Inhibiting carbohydrate and fat absorption.

Protection against free radicals.

A concentrated source for minerals and trace elements.

A rise in fat-burning metabolism (thermogenesis).

A steady supply of energy throughout the day.

An all-day fat-burning party in your body.

In a nutshell, what you have with with ID-alG and NeOpuntia (TM) are two natural, multi-talented fat burning superstars that work beautifully together to make for a fast, safe, and healthy weight loss diet supplement. Together they promote a reasonable approach to appetite and blood sugar control, and a healthy level of cholesterol. That’s why they have been brought together in this new product, and why I’m testing it on myself and my own fat reducing needs. You can follow the results on my personal blog listed below.





Source by Paul W. Whitten