A problem which many of us have is finding words to describe our handmade jewelry. Designing a product is inspirational. Assembling the product is dependent on our craft skills. But writing detailed handmade jewelry descriptions has its challenges.

“Become the center of attention with this beautiful red beaded bracelet.” This sentence does not truly describe the bracelet nor will it attract a buyer. “Let your friends envy this 8″ triple strand red beaded bracelet;” this statement will not sell the product.

Ordering from an online source, brochure, or a catalog requires imagery which will help the purchaser to see and feel the article with the use of words.

Visualization Tip:

Place a blindfold around your eyes and have someone read one of your jewelry descriptions which you have written. Are you able to visualize the jewelry piece or will you need to remove the blindfold?

Have that same person read aloud a description of a jewelry piece from a catalog or a magazine. Draw a mental or physical picture of the jewelry piece. Does the jewelry piece reflect the written description?

Choose words wisely:

Select adjectives which will give accuracy to your handmade jewelry descriptions of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendants, anklets, and other jeweled accessories which you are selling. Use words which will paint a truthful picture of the finished jewelry product.

Descriptive word choices may include:

Size – one size fits all or list specific sizes

Technique – net weaving

Color adjectives – Sunset pink

Construction materials – imported teak wood from Africa

Unique name – African sunset

A story relating to the source of inspiration

Inspiration – the desert oasis of the Sahara

Number manufactured – one of a kind or Limited edition

Emotional responses

Do not use too many flowery adjectives or expressions. Describing the article will help the customer to visualize the product and will help eliminate disappointment, negative advertising because of a poor description, or returning an unwanted purchase for a refund.

Consider the customers which you are targeting and use words appropriate to the gender and age of the customer. Jewelry for children would be described much differently than jewelry for an adult.

How will it benefit the customer? Will this one of a kind jewelry piece fulfill their dreams or desires for their special occasion or event?

Help the customer with emotional descriptions as well as accurate physical qualities of the handmade jewelry. Do not over romance the description.





Source by Tricia Deed