Hamilton Beach Water Cooler – The 4200 and 87330 Water Coolers Reviewed

Hamilton Beach is a well-known manufacturer of many moderately priced useful household appliances, including the Hamilton Beach water cooler. For people who are on a limited budget, a Hamilton Beach water dispenser may be the ideal choice. Available in mini and freestanding cabinet models, one of these water coolers can be purchased for less than $100 in USD.

The 4200 Hamilton Beach water cooler is a mini cooler that sits easily on most countertops and fits a 2, 3, or 5-gallon water bottle. This handy little unit is just the right size for homes, small offices or classrooms. It dispenses both hot and cold water, has easy to use soft touch buttons and a whisper quiet motor. Simple indicator lights on the front of the unit indicate heating, chilling and power.

A childproof safety switch prevents small children from accessing the water to guard against burns and messy spills. The piercing valve is spill resistant; making bottle changes as seamless as possible and the drip tray can be easily removed for cleaning. This Hamilton Beach water cooler is an environmentally friendly product, with no CFCs, and can be purchased for about $50.

Pros:

Compact

Quiet

Dispenses both hot and cold

Child proof safety switch

Environmentally friendly

Cons:

Takes up counter space – needs an appropriate surface

May be too small for large offices

Silicone drain stoppers are difficult to remove

Has been known to leak due to damaged drain stoppers

The 87330 Hamilton Beach water cooler is a slim freestanding model that fits nicely in any corner or nook in any type of room. It dispenses both hot and cold water and has a built in storage cabinet with convenient shelving for storing coffee, tea and drink mixes. The large sized push-button taps are easy to use, and the hot one has a childproof lock to prevent accidental burns to small children.

The spill proof piercing valve makes bottle changes easy and dribble-free and the sturdy bottle holder supports even the heaviest bottles. It is able to cool water at a rate of 5 gallons per hour and heat it at an hourly rate of 1.33 gallons. With a price of about $70, this Hamilton Beach water cooler is much more economical than renting a similar unit from a major water company.

Pros:

Free-standing

Convenient storage cabinet

Easy to change bottles

Supports bottles very well

Child proof hot water tap

Cons:

Pours rather slowly

Taps are recessed too far back and close to the back wall, making it difficult to fill larger containers

Some people have mistaken the storage cabinet for a mini-fridge

A Hamilton Beach water cooler is an economical and convenient way to provide access to hot and cold water to anyone who needs it. These reasonably priced units are widely available in large stores such as Target and Wal-mart and also on many sites throughout the Internet.





Source by Leslie Eldridge