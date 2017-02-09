Guerilla Betting System Review – Asian Handicap System

What is the Guerilla Betting System all about, and can it really make as much money as the owner claims that it can? This football betting system is designed to take advantage and profit from the Asian Handicap Odds structure and has been proven to work on all international football leagues. It mainly bets on the Asian handicap odds of the favorite offered by the bookmakers.

1. Who Created the Guerilla Betting System?

This entire betting package is created by a former bookie runner of 8 years, Eric Surya. He has regularly used the insider secrets of bookmakers to make more than $20,000 in his football bets, mainly using Asian Handicap.

He had previously worked in one of the largest bookmaker underground networks of Hong Kong and has an in depth understanding of the way bookies make money. He has even published a guide that shows people why bookmakers will never lose money in the long run. This guide is included inside the Guerilla Betting System package as a bonus.

2. What Do You Get by Purchasing the Guerilla Betting System?

Other than the main downloadable guide that discusses Asian Handicap betting and the steps of the main system to make money from it, there is also a video tutorial that shows a live demonstration of how Eric implements his own system to make money.

The guide that I had talked about earlier that explains why bookies never lose money is called Bookie’s Big Secret which is included in the package. Finally, all members of the Guerilla Betting System will receive a free membership to Eric’s Football Super Tips Silver Membership Tipping Service for 3 months.





Source by David Paladino