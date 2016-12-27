Greeting 123 Cards – Free E-Cards

Greeting 123 cards (also known as 123 Greeting Cards) are one of the most popular forms of free ecards. Free online greeting cards have become one of the most popular methods of sending greeting cards and has now eclipsed the paper greeting card business in terms of the sheer number of cards sent.

The reason why services like this, are able to offer free online ecards is that they display advertisements on their website and around each card that a customer is viewing. The advertisers hope that the reader will click on their advertisement and visit their website to purchase products. They also offer a staggering variety of cards for all occasions. The only thing they don’t offer is the ability to print the cards on your home printer. As with many other free ecard services, they also offer music and animation with many if not most of their ecards.

One of the best features on their website are the three categories of “Most Popular Cards”, “Most Viewed Cards”, “Highest Rated Cards”. This can save yourself a lot of time since many people have already spent time sifting through all the other ecards and now you can see which are the most popular. Think of it like reading a movie review based on viewer ratings.

Of course there are many other free online ecard websites. However, some of them have chosen a slightly different way to monetize their website. On these websites, the reader is forced to view an advertisement before they can see the ecard. I find these websites quite frustrating because sometimes it takes many viewings of different cards to find the right one. If you have to view an advertisement before each card, that adds a lot of time to your search. So in your search for free online ecards make sure you find a website without ads on each card and also with categories such as “most popular cards”.





Source by Isabella Cerruti