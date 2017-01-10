Green Vs Conventional Cleaning Products

If you are anything like me, cleaning is not your favorite hobby, but the results are worth the time spent. Cleanliness is needed for ensuring better health and beauty, whether you are getting rid of dust, dirt, germs, garbage or odors. What if you were told that the products you were using are actually even more hazardous to your health than the germs you are trying to get rid of? There are two options for you when choosing which products to use when you clean your house; conventional or green products.

The conventional cleaning products are definitely effective at getting rid of germs, but are they doing more harm than good? Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of our traditional way of cleaning with conventional products. The number one thing that people look for in their cleaning products is to make sure that it is non-toxic. Parents don’t want to put toxins in the air and on the surfaces that their little ones play in or on. Many conventional products are in fact toxic-free, but it is always important to double-check. It is also important to check to see if the container is made with toxins. Many of the cleaning product containers are not easily recycled, so people just throw them in the trash. If the containers are made with toxins, that means we are polluting our environment with hazardous materials. The containers are surely not bio-degradable, so they are just filling up landfills. Due to the chemicals and additives that are used in conventional products, they need to be tested to see if they will be harmful to a human, so they are tested on animals. Do you really want to contribute to animal testing?

Now-a-days, the term eco-friendly is extremely popular. With more people “going green” one of the first things they consider switching is their cleaning product brands. Parents get an added peace of mind knowing that their cleaning cupboard is filled with natural products, rather than harsh chemicals, heaven forbid a little one gets into that cupboard. Green products typically have no or minute health limitations, which allows for a much broader customer base.

There are currently many types of green products on the market, but one of the best is EnvirOx. The EnvirOx product line ensures a toxic-free home environment. These EnvirOx products are made from natural substances, but still maintain maximum cleaning strength. That means that they will decompose in soil quickly and naturally without creating any toxicity. EnvirOx is extremely effective at killing germs and bacteria and other micro-organisms present in your home, work place, automotive, etc.

The EnvirOx products are usable on various surfaces including glass, marble, ceramic, tile, carpet, grout, wood floors, walls, whiteboards, steel and many more. Each and every case ensures 100% satisfaction. EnvirOx has various products for all the jobs around the home including disinfecting, grout cleaning and renovation, multi-purpose cleaning and more. The key advantages of EnvirOx cleaning products are their improved cleaning ability, they are non-fuming, hypoallergenic, petroleum free and they are easy to handle with no corrosive effect.

EnvirOx’s Multi-Purpose Cleaners allow for 95% of the daily cleaning tasks to be done effectively with just two dilutions of one product!! “In the Spring of 2003, EnvirOx’s H2Orange2 became the first hydrogen peroxide-based multi-purpose cleaner to obtain Green Seal certification.” Since that time, the H2Orange2 formula has been imitated, but its effectiveness has never been replicated.





Source by Judy Baltzersen