Grandfather Clock Movement – 3 Types of Clock Movement

Long case clocks, tallcase clocks, and grandfather longcase clocks refer to the same thing. Grandfather clocks have many names and they happen to be among the ancient models existing today. A typical grandfather clock is tall, freestanding and its pendulum is fitted inside a lovely long narrow casing. The ancient clocks were plainly mechanical wooden boxes that covered a substantial floor space. The modern grandfather clocks are still big but the wall clock options are available. The shape of the clock face and case has been altered since the mid seventeenth century. Another element that has been changed over the years is the grandfather clock movement.

In the olden days, the longcase grandfather clocks were manufactured with two types of movements. There was the eight-day movement and the 30-hour or one-day movement.

The eight-day movement

This type of a clock movement would only require you to wide it once a week. Usually, an eight-day clock was run by two weights. One weight drove the pendulum and the other weight drove the striking mechanism. A striking mechanism consisted of chimes or a bell. On either side of the dial, were two keyholes used for the winding process. A great example of a clock that uses an eight-day movement is the Thomas Ross. Find this clock online and view its parts.

The one-day movement

The one-day or 30 hour movement required winding on a daily basis. The clocks using this movement had one weight to run both the striking mechanism and timekeeping system. These were certainly the inexpensive styles bought by those people who could not pay for the eight-day movement clocks. The manufacturers back then had found a way of making the one-day and eight-day look similar. A few 30-hour movement clocks had fake keyholes to imitate the eight-day two keyholes. The eight-day movement clocks were expensive.

Longcase clocks movement today

Most longcase clocks you are likely to get today have eight-day movement. Their weights are suspended using cables and they have a pulley system. Other clocks weights are suspended using chains and they have a gear system. The mechanical or the type of movement that involves weights, chains and a pendulum continues up to date. A company such as Hermle continues to manufacture grandfather clock movement for other watch companies.

The clocks that are not mechanical use electronic movement. They normally use what is called the quartz movement. Hermle specializes in quart movement as well. It can be described as a process through which electronic impulses pass from a battery via a quartz crystal. This powers the clock movement at frequent intervals. When an electric charge is applied to the quartz crystal it vibrates thus the battery charges it, which in turn moves the clock hands.

It as well drives the chimes and the pendulum. The movement made specifically by Hermle tends to last longer regardless of the mechanical or electronic style. There are many stores available on the Web that can sell movements to you. You may have to change the clock’s weights and movement if they are faulty. You can find both the antique and contemporary grandfather clock movement fast and securely online.





Source by G. Smitty