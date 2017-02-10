Graceful, Eloquent Marketing Strategies for Small Business Owners

Speaking to a crowd doesn’t have to mean marketing your business, to get results. There are many ways to let the crowd know what you really do, without actually telling them.

Let’s review a few of these options and how they can happen gracefully, eloquently, and without actually mentioning your services…

Review the Opportunities –

Specifically I was asked to introduce a group of people who would be speaking, individually to the podium. I was by way of title, the emcee for the speaking portion of the event. Mentioning myself during that process would have been inappropriate, I was supposed to be talking about them.

Each person had high-level ambitions, qualities, and attributes that I’ve used as keywords, or even names of various business interests of my own. Significantly mentioning those keyword phrases in their introduction left the phrase on the minds of those who heard my introduction. For instance, when introducing a local author, I said, “This ace writer has a top shelf publication named Brute Marketing Force, reviewing his own expert marketing solutions for online business owners.” And then I offered his name.

Did anyone else at the meeting grasp that I had used four of my own key phrases in the introduction? Probably not. Will they search for those keyword phrases if they search for him? Probably. Will they find him? Most likely, they will, because I went home and wrote reviews of his book, referencing specific areas of his writings, on each of the websites.

Frequency of Use –

I didn’t need to use these same phrases with every person speaking at the event, but the more often I could reuse keyword phrases, the more likely the crowd would remember them. So, each time I had the opportunity to use a keyword phrase when introducing a different speaker for the morning, I did.

I referred to one author as a writer for profit, another as a freelance marketing author, another as a top shelf marketing author, and yet anther as an expert solutions author. The key is not to over use your words as you speak, but rather to focus on key elements of your keyword phrases to reiterate until your message is out.

Significant Results –

I kept track over the next several weeks of how many people contacted me, asking about various specific topics, or mentioned the event. The dynamic from the event was that I had been introduced at the event as a business owner, but nobody had said what I did. More significantly, my name was horribly mispronounced, so most people would never have been able to find me by my own name.

While I used this event to market my own interests, it could have been used to market any business, using the same techniques.





Source by Jan Verhoeff