Good Search Engine Tricks For Business Sites

Search Engine Optimization

There are many ways you can use to boost the amount of visitation that your business homepage gets. You should utilize all of them in order to get the most business that you can. When prospects can easily find your site, you have the chance to sell your products and services to them. Keep reading for more on this.

Make use of Google’s Keyword Tool. If you want traffic, you have to accomplish two things. First, you have to rank within the first page of results for a keyword, preferably near the top. Second, you have to optimize for keywords that people are actually searching for. Google’s Keyword Tool can tell you what people are searching for in recent history.

Your homepage name should possibly incorporate a keyword itself, but the title should have the three most popular keywords. While it is true that search engine crawlers are going to look at all the text on your page, they do give preferential treatment to titles and meta tags over regular content.

Never flood your content with keywords. This is called keyword stuffing, and search engines recognize it for what it is: an artificial attempt to generate traffic through abuse of the search engines. Right now, you want your keyword density to be about 1-2 percent of your text. Anything more than that is going to get recognized as deliberately trying to game the system, even if a higher percentage is accidental.

Backlinks are still very powerful in terms of landing yourself a good search engine ranking. The more links you have pointing to your website from elsewhere on the Internet, the better. Still, if you have influence over those links, then you want certain factors to work for you. First, you want relevant links. The pages they are pointing from need to be parallel in content to the part of your website they are pointing to. Second, you want recent links. Search engines constantly review the timestamps of links, and content that is not updated regularly is considered stale and starts sinking in search engine opinion.

Do not neglect the power of social media marketing. Have at least three accounts for your website. Spread these across Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus. Every time you have a special, deal, discount, new blog entry or just fun or valuable content, post a news blip about it on your three accounts. These are both good for recent and relevant backlinks as well as getting the word out to prospective readers and clientele.

Know what the current Black Hat search engine optimization techniques are and stay away from them. Search engines also know what they are and make quarterly changes to their engine algorithms to punish those that use them and possibly deindex those sites completely.

Also, keep up with new changes to the Internet. The next big search engine or social media platform to launch into being a major player is one that you want to be ready for. Google and Facebook are not going anywhere anytime soon, but are you optimized for Bing and Tout? Even if they are not going to be the top dogs at what they do, and you should be a part of them.

Putting a good search engine optimization plan into place is not only a good idea, it is essential if you truly want to make the most of your business online. Use the ideas in this article to find success. For more information click here.