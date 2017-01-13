Getting an Enlarged Butt the Way You Want It – Naturally or Cosmetically

For years now, women have been striving for thin, thin, thin. Suddenly, big butts are in. With A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez showing off their booty-licious curves, every woman is now looking for ways to get a bigger butt – or at least enhance the one she’s got.

As happens with any new craze, there are plenty of unscrupulous companies out there hoping to make a buck off unsuspecting folks. If you start searching online for “butt enhancement”, you’ll run across everything from creams and pills to exercises, diets, and plastic surgery.

Before you take any extreme measures in your quest for the perfectly rounded hiney, read on and see what we’ve uncovered. We’ll discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly when it comes to butt enhancement. Hopefully, it’ll take some of the guesswork out of it for you, and you’ll be able to make a well-informed decision.

What Works

Butt Enhancing Exercises If you want a fail-safe way to a bigger, rounder butt, exercise is definitely the way to go. It’s free, it’s healthy, there are no negative side effects – and it works! There are loads of bigger buttocks exercises that will add muscle to your behind, not only increasing its size, but rounding and shaping it as well. Squats, leg lifts, lunges, and other similar exercises have proven extremely effective for many women. Now, exercise is no magic bullet – but really, is there such a thing? Butt size and shape depend a whole lot on your particular genetic makeup. That means that if you’re extremely thin, you’re unlikely to ever have a butt like J-Lo or Kim K. With a little hard work and persistence though, you can pretty quickly add size and shape to that derriere of yours.

Surgery Option 1 – Fat Transfer If you want immediate results, the only relatively safe and effective route is plastic surgery. There are two types of butt enhancing surgery. The first is autologous fat transfer – also known as the Brazilian Butt Lift. In this procedure, a plastic surgeon will extract fat from other parts of your body (often the stomach, thighs and back). The fat will be processed and then transferred directly to the buttocks. Many women like this procedure as it not only adds size and shape to the butt, but it slims down the body shape in other areas as well. This technique only requires minute incisions, therefore scarring is insignificant.

Surgery Option 2 – Butt Implants When a woman is too thin, or she doesn’t have sufficient fat or skin to work with, fat transfer may not be a workable option. When fat is transferred, as much as 50 percent of that fat will melt away within the first year. Because of that, many women simply aren’t good candidates for a Brazilian Butt Lift. The second option, therefore, is silicone butt implants. Butt implants are a safe, long-term solution for butt enhancement, as the implants are made of semi-solid silicone rubber that won’t rupture or leak. The implants are inserted through a small incision near the tailbone (generally hidden in the crevice between the butt cheeks), and placed under or within the gluteus maximus muscle. By placing the implants within or beneath the muscle, they are less visible and are unlikely to shift over time. One thing to consider about butt implants: these silicone implants can only be inserted in the upper buttocks. Inserting implants into the bottom portion of the buttocks can cause nerve damage. Consequently, additional fat injections are often required to achieve the full, rounded shape you’re after.

What Doesn’t Work

Creams That’s right, I said creams. They do NOT work! I know what you’re thinking-how can I say that creams don’t work when I have a website devoted to butt enhancement creams? Read on. There are several butt enhancing creams on the market, and many of them make miraculous claims. The advertising shtick suggests that simply rubbing a cream on your butt each day–in a circular motion–will not only give you a round, shapely butt, but it also promises less cellulite, sagging and stretch marks in the bargain. As nice as that would be, not all manufacturers of butt enhancement cream are honest, and some of their claims are simply untrue. Rubbing a cream on your stomach won’t make it smaller, and rubbing cream on your breasts or butt won’t make them any bigger. A quality butt enlargement cream will come bundled with a complimentary workout routine. If you stick to the program, you may see some fantastic results. But if you’re one of many women who are looking for the aforementioned “magic bullet,” then you’re in for disappointment. Quite unsurprisingly so, if you look at reviews for many of these products, you’ll find women actively touting the miracle-like benefits. Unfortunately, these women are usually the ones hawking the product or getting commissions off the sales. So don’t be fooled – butt enhancing creams without exercise will not give you a larger butt.

Pills It almost seems silly to discuss butt enhancement pills. Unfortunately, however, pills – like creams – are widely marketed and promise a bigger, rounder, sexier butt. Really though, just as a pill won’t cure baldness or make you lose weight, a pill won’t make your butt bigger either. Interestingly enough, Kim Kardashian (who has marketed just about everything) refused to market butt enhancing pills, saying “I would never endorse a product like that.” I think that says a lot about the validity of these pills.

PMMA/Hydrogel Injections While butt enhancing creams and pills in their own right are just kind of goofy, this last option is downright dangerous. Many women have flocked to Mexico, Columbia and other South American countries for these low-cost injections. The reason being, PMMA or Hydrogel injections are illegal in the United States – and for good reason. These injections are extremely unsafe and generally result in serious complications. PMMA and Hydrogel injections have been known to cause serious infections, chronic pain, lumps, granulomas, and pulmonary emboli. In some cases – such as in the case of a 38-year-old Miss Argentina – these injections can even result in death. Even if the consequences aren’t that serious, many women end up with serious discoloration and disfigurement. Unfortunately, the price tag is the real draw here. Rather than pay tens of thousands of dollars in the United States, women can go abroad and get this butt enhancement done for as little as $300. Listen up though, ladies: as great as the price seems, it’s not worth risking your health. Avoid PMMA and Hydrogel injections like the plague.

So what’s a Girl to Do?

Stick to the tried and proven methods we discussed above. Build and lift your butt naturally with diet and exercise. Consider using a butt enlargement cream as an adjunct, but don’t rub it on and expect results without exercise. And if you opt for surgery, find a reputable doctor who is certified as a plastic surgeon and can provide strong testimonials. Remember, beauty is fleeting, and never worth risking your health for.





Source by Shaniqua C. Jefferson