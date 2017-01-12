Get Altitude Review – Eben Pagan Teaches Business Owner How to Create a Million Dollar Business!

I was happy to be on on the first to buy and review the Get Altitude Training where Eben Pagan teaches small business owner to change the way they do business to earn a yearly income of six to seven figures while working less time.

Who is Eben Pagan?

You may have heard about Eben Pagan, he is in fact better known as David de Angelo, the founder of the highly successful site called “double your dating”. This is one of Eben’s most successful companies, and today, he owns multiple business.

Eben recently entered the Internet marketing niche with his get altitude program, and he is already known as the guru of the gurus. As a result, he also launched the guru mastermind training.

What is Get Altitude?

Get Altitude is in fact a 5 days $10,000 intensive seminar and workshop for small business owners. The concepts taught in this training can be applied to the Internet, and they also work offline.

When the program was over, Eben turned it in a home study course and released the Get Altitude DVDs.

There is a total of 15 DVDs with approximately 40 worksheet that help you apply what you learn from the DVD.

There is no transcript of the DVDs in the package, because Eben knows that nobody is going to read a 1500 pages transcript. Plus people don’t have the time to do it.

The get altitude home study course also comes with an 11 week coaching training with Eben himself. This is really powerful because Eben personally reviews your website and tells you exactly what you need to change to your website.

What set Eben Pagan’s Get Altitude apart from other money-making and business course?

First, he is one of the most successful Internet marketers in the whole world (I don’t know many Internet marketers earning $20 Millions per year). As a results, almost all the Internet marketing gurus assisted to this seminar.

Secondly, the training isn’t complicated, and Eben is very clear to understand, and the DVDs are extremely high quality.

Third, there are a lot of other experts like Mark Joyner and Brad Fallon to name a few. These experts are not talking about general business things, but they give you some of their best secrets (that you will not be able to know except if you are their closest friends).

And finally, Eben run a speed implementation contest during the seminar. He put his name, business and reputation to the test by asking to some of the seminar participants to apply one of the techniques he taught during the seminar, and report their results.

Many of the participants accepted the challenge, and most of them saw results the very same day they applied the techniques. Some even added tens of thousands of dollars in their business from this speed implementation contest.





