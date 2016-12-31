Get a Job: The Do’s and Don’ts of Calling to Check the Status of Your Application

Have you recently applied for many jobs online or in person? Have you received any calls about a job interview? If not, you may want to jump on the telephone and figure out why. Calling to check the status of your job application is a decision that many job seekers make. Before you take this step, please keep these helpful do’s and don’ts in mind.

DO give it time. Although a good percentage of companies do have human resource departments that focus on nothing but employee management and hiring, other companies do not. Applying for a job as a full-time cashier at a local grocery store? Chances are your application will be reviewed by the store manager who has a million other tasks to complete. Your application will not be reviewed as soon as it is received. Wait at least the days (although five is better) before calling to check the status of your application.

DON’T make contact when you know the manager will be busy. You should also take into account the business when calling to check the status of your job application. Looking to work in a restaurant? The worst times to call are smack dab in the middle of the breakfast, lunch, and dinner rushes. Sometimes it is hard to know when the best time to make contact is, but you don’t want to cause a fuss or interrupt a busy day.

DO consider your options for making contact, along with their pros and cons. You can check the status of your application via phone, email, or in person. Each option has their pros and cons. As previously stated, you don’t want to interrupt a hiring manager while they are busy. So lets say you show up in person to check the status of your resume; you get personalized contact, but you also have the option to leave and come back later if you notice the restaurant is filled with customers.

DON’T demand a job interview. When calling to check the status of your job application, tread carefully. You don’t want to imply that you expect to get a job interview. Not all applicants do. Instead of saying “when can I come in for an interview,” opt for “My name is Joe Smith; I applied for the full-time bartender position on XdateX. Have you had the opportunity to review my resume?”

DO show that you are excited and hopeful that you will get a job interview, but don’t show desperation. You might be surprised how many job seekers call daily. After the second or third time, desperation sets in. Regardless of how much you need to have a job, don’t let this desperation show. It is okay to mention that you would love the chance to land a job interview, as the company seems like a great place to work. It is not okay to mention that you really need the job because your bills are piling up.

DON’T keep pestering the supervisor or hiring manager. It is okay to call on the status of an application once, and possibly twice if they ask you to call back again later. With that said, you do not want to become the job seeker who goes from casually calling to check the status of your job application to the job seeker who calls everyday looking for a job interview. This approach will create a bad impression; it does not make you standout in a good way and it often backfires.

Source by Adnan Masood