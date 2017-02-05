Fur Coats – How to Measure Properly When Buying Online

One of the greatest challenges when buying garments online, is making sure that they will fit properly. Fur coats are no exception to this. Their high prices, the expensive shipping and insurance fees and the fact that many sellers do not accept returns, makes this challenge even bigger. One has to follow a few simple steps and have some basic principles in mind when it comes to measuring properly.



Forget everything about size tags in the product description. Each pattern is different and has got its own specialities. Not to mention that if it is an international purchase, then things get even more complicated, since sizes run different from country to country. Have the seller measure the fur coat, the way you measured it, in order to avoid confusion. Since there is no standard measuring method, people use different reference points. You need to make sure that both sides are using the same. Be persistent and do not hesitate. Besides it is your money. Use a coat that you already own as a reference. If you do not own a fur coat, then use a coat made of any material, provided that it has got a loose fit. Furs are sensitive and you do not want to impose stress on the seams. Furthermore have in mind, that you will be wearing thick winter clothes underneath. A tight fit, is not recommended for fur coats. They lack elasticity. Make sure the fur coat is fastened and laying on a flat surface. You really need to have those hooks or buttons or zipper fastened. Always use a measurement tape. It helps getting more accurate results.

Now that you have considered all the above it is time to get to the important details.

You will need to measure



shoulder to shoulder: from tip to tip

bust: from armpit to armpit

waist: usually 4 inches below armpits but it is always better to measure the most narrow part of the coat

sleeves: from the middle of the collar seam, via the shoulder tip, up to the cuff

measure the circumference of the coat to the spot that it hits your hips

After you are done with this, you are ready to send the measurements to the seller. Let them know the method you used to measure the coat, so that you have a common basis of communication. If your seller insists that you measure following his guidelines, then there is no problem. The most important is that you are measuring, using the same points of reference.





Source by Dimitris Zagoudinos