Freedom Equity Group Review – Should You Join?

So if you’re reading this Freedom Equity Group Review, chances are you’re thinking about becoming a member and you’re doing some research online. If that’s the case, look no further. In this third party article, I’ll give you all the essential details you need before joining. Now real quick… I do want to disclose that I am NOT a Freedom Equity Group member nor am I affiliated with them in any way. In fact, it really doesn’t matter to me one way or another if you decide to join or not. This is important for you because you know at least you’ll be getting an unbiased perspective of the company. With that said, let’s get started…

First things first, let’s talk about the company itself. In my opinion, having great products and a lucrative compensation plan comes second to having a solid company with a stable infrastructure that can handle future growth. The company was started in 2002 so it’s not a start-up company which is good if you’re looking for a company that’s a little more stable. The management team is very experienced and their field leaders seem to be very professional. The company is based out of California and is partnered with some very reputable companies like Fidelity & Guaranty and National Western Life. My suggestion is if you’re dead serious about joining and building a long-term business with them, take the time to visit their corporate office in Arroyo Grande. Sure you might be coming out-of-pocket for travel expenses, but if you’re doing real due diligence it just makes sense to meet with people at the home office. Of course, if your goal is just to make a couple of bucks here and there, then you probably don’t have to take the time to visit the home office. But if you’re looking to build a long-term business that you can earn 6-figures (or multiple 6-figures) a year with, then it’s worth it. Speaking from experience, I wish I had done this before joining some companies. It would have saved me a lot of time and frustration.

Freedom Equity Group’s main product is Index Universal Life Insurance, or IUL. It’s a form of permanent coverage, unlike Term Insurance which is coverage for only a set period of time. In addition to life insurance, IUL also provides a savings vehicle whereby you can accumulate and grow your money tax-free. And if that wasn’t enough, the policies they sell also provide Living Benefits, which allows you to use your coverage without dying. Everyone needs to be educated about these essential financial services so you’ll have a huge market to promote your product to should you decide to join.

As far as the compensation plan goes, it’s pretty straight forward. Based on the earned position you have, you’ll earn up to 93% of the annual premium of all your personal clients. For example, if you have a client that pays $250/month, you’ll earn a percentage of the annual premium which is $3,000 in this example. Let’s say you’re a District Manager (which is the third position in the compensation plan), you’ll earn 50% of the annual premium which would be $1,500. Not bad at all for one client. Keep in mind that you’ll most likely get 75% of your commission up front and 25% of it later. And you’ll get paid after the client is approved which may take 30-90 days depending on the underwriting process. That said, you’re still earning a very healthy commission while providing essential financial services to people who need help.

If you decide to build and grow a team, you could also earn up to 63% overrides on sales made by reps in your team. Sound good? That’s because it is… you can earn hundreds (and even thousands) of dollars when someone on your team completes a sale. The “drawback” (for lack of better term since it may not be a drawback at all depending on how you’re looking at it) is that you need to recruit about 10 people to get 3 or 4 licensed, and about 1 of those will be active and producing. Of course, if you find a way to recruit licensed reps that are joining with a license already, then you could probably beat those numbers.

In addition to personal and override commissions, you’ll also earn renewal income, Generational Overrides if you build other leaders and you could also qualify to make money on the whole company via Bonus Pools you could participate in. Overall there certainly is a lot of money you could make if you build your business a certain way and you’re OK with how life insurance companies pay commissions.

So is Freedom Equity Group a good company. The short answer is YES. The company has been around and the management team is solid. Should you join? Only you could answer that. If you’re looking for a more professional service to market and you like the idea of sitting down with people and helping them solve their financial problems, then FEG might be the company for you.

Here are my three suggestions before you join. One, take the time to study the company’s system for building the business so you’re in alignment with the company’s culture. For example, if the company’s entire culture revolves around home appointments, and you want to incorporate online webinars and conference calls, then there might be a clash. Two, find a sponsor and team that has a system you could leverage to build your business. For example, ask to see the document or training they have in place to get unlicensed people licensed. Do they even have a system? Or do they just leave the brand new rep to get licensed on their own? And last but certainly not least, I recommend using Attraction Marketing to generate a consistent flow of quality leads. Sure you could tap into your warm market, but just imagine how big your team can get if you had 20+ targeted leads hitting your inbox each and every day. If you could apply these three things, there’s no telling how prosperous your FEG business can be.





Source by Jaime Soriano