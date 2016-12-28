Free Anonymous Online Health Insurance Quote Tips

Before you search for any more quotes, read right through to the end and you will be glad you did.

1. No two health insurance quotes are ever the same. This is because people that request a quote are unique and comes with their own health needs. So don’t look at the one made for your colleague.

2. Before you ask for a quote, make sure that the agent or broker is licensed to sell and provide insurance.

3. Do not be fooled, everyone is claims to offer their service at the best affordable price. Do compare rates from a number from a number of companies.

4. There is no one best health insurance quote. Request multiple quotes and compare several health insurance quotes from different sources.

5. Search online for the best possible quotes. This is the best place to start your search.

6. Make sure you ask as many questions as possible to unveil and kind of sugar coating.

7. It must be free and must not come with any obligations.

8. There is no need for the agent to come to your home or office to bother you. If they insist on this, skip them and look for another one.

9. It should not take long to get a quote. Give them 24 hours max and if they don’t get back to you – do what I do, move on!

10. The quote must clearly explain and list all deductible options – the deductible to be paid before funds are released.

11. Must clearly state all Out-of-Pocket costs. This will depend on the level of health insurance coverage.

12. Must mention something about covering the doctor’s charges.

13. Must have something about the price of the doctor’s medicine.



14. Must make sure you understand the terms of the contract before signing on the dotted line.

15. Check if the service does not have any unnecessary extra features that will cost you.

16. It must clearly state all managed care plans offered – if there are any.

17. Don’t be pressurized into signing – not until you know the offer meets your expectation. These things can get costly and may lead to lapses with your premium contributions.

18. It should have an unhandled exception.

19. Make sure it provides coverage for wellness plans and preventive medicine.

20. Must have a good after sale support system. The broker who produced a quote for you should always be accessible and not refer you to other parties unknown to you.

21. Must clearly state the amount of premium required.





Source by Muzi Van Seart