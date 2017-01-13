Forex Mafioso Review – Is This Forex Trading Software System a Scam?

Are you searching for a Forex Mafioso review? This is one of the automated trading software programs that have become more and more popular today. These auto trading robots claim that they can help their users make hundreds, even thousands of dollars per day on autopilot. Are such claims legitimate, or is Forex Mafioso actually a scam? I decided to download this robot to find out for myself how it works.

1. What Can The Automated Forex Mafioso Software Do?

This automated trading robot is able to detect trends in the currency pairs of the currency market by using a form of analysis called technical analysis. This form of trading is a fairly accurate way to trade the Forex market, and the Forex Mafioso software is able help traders do all this analysis automatically.

2. How Does Forex Mafioso Trade Automatically?

The software has a series of mathematical algorithms coded into it. Therefore, it is able to capture all price movements in real-time and use its internally programmed trading system to determine if a trend is indeed forming. Once the robot has identified a profit opportunity, it can open trades for you automatically and help you sell your position when the trend starts to reverse.

3. Can You Really Trust The Forex Mafioso With Your Money?

After putting this trading robot to the test on a demo account to conduct forward testing, I have found that it is indeed able to produce the smooth equity curve that you see on its back-test results (which you can find at the main website of Forex Mafioso). The robot will aim to make small consistent profits while keeping risks low by exiting trades when the price is showing signs of reversal.





Source by William Barnes