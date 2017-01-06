Flexsteel Furniture Review: Flexsteel Recliners and Tables

This Flexsteel Furniture review focuses on Flexsteel recliners and occasional tables. The company offers a wide range of furniture for the home, for hospitality use or even for vehicle seating. However, it is for their home furniture that most people visit the Flexsteel website. The range of furniture is vast, and here we shall focus on only certain popular items.

Flexsteel Recliners

Flexsteel recliners are very comfortable, though no made using traditional methods for the purists. When you are thinking of recliners, forget the fabric and its design and consider its construction. You purchase reclining furniture for a reason, which might be the simple desire to lie back and relax after a hard day at work, or might be due to a medical condition where you need less pressure on your lumbar region, or have to extend your legs for a while when seated.

Examples of such conditions include rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, sciatica, osteoporosis and a whole host of muscular, neural and skeletal conditions. When you purchase a reclining sofa or chair to help you get comfortable with such conditions, the construction and smoothness of operation will be way more important than the design or color of the fabric covering it!

The recliners offered by Flexsteel provide you with an extremely smooth operation, due largely to the bushes and washers used at critical pivot points. The link between the back and seat is counter-balanced to enable you to stop the back at any reclined position you find comfortable. The rocking mechanism is fitted with locks to prevent any accidental rocking while open, and you have the option of a non-rocker recliner, a rocker, a swivel/rocker mechanism or a swivel-glider base.

Springing and Construction

The springing used in Flexsteel recliners is a trademarked Dualflex Spring System that combines the benefits of helical coiled steel springs for comfort, with a ribbon seat spring unit for strength. The frame of the Flexsteel recliner seat is made from tubular steel, and the whole package is stable and strong, but extremely comfortable with a beautifully smooth operation.

The wooden construction is equally strong, with the arms crafted in one piece without joints. You can choose a lumbar support as an option, offering four levels of firmness that can be adjusted to meet the degree of support you need for your lower back. The cushions are very comfortable and highly resilient, and all you need between the wall and the back of your chair for maximum recline is one inch!

Flexsteel recliners are available in a range of upholstery coverings, including leather using natural hand-softened hides. They come in the form of chairs, loveseats and sofas, and can also be incorporated into the Flexsteel sectional ranges.

Occasional Tables

Flexsteel produce some wonderfully original occasional tables for use as coffee, cocktail, side and end tables. Their beautiful 38 inch diameter round Symphony cocktail table is fashioned from a beveled glass top surrounded by a hand-hammered copper broad rim. The entire top is supported by tubular steel legs and stretchers, and all finished in a mottled black glaze.

In the same Symphony range, Flexsteel offer an 18 inch high cocktail or coffee table at 48 inches wide, or a taller sofa table at 32 inches high and 54 inches wide for those of us who would rather not keep bending down to pick up our drinks! That’s one of the design features of many occasional tables that annoy so many people – they are so low! Not so the Flexsteel Symphony sofa table!

They also make round or square end tables that are somewhere between the two at 24 inches in height. Each of these is made to the same basic design as the 38 inch cocktail table initially described: with a wide rimmed glass top and tubular legs, all finished in the same way so they can all be used together in the same room if desired. There are other designs, but these are the most exciting if you are seeking a contemporary way to furnish your home – and they also go very well with most other styles of furniture.

Find Your Local Dealer

However, not everything is perfect, and the range of home furniture this company has to offer appears somewhat limited. Nevertheless, if you like what they have, the quality is excellent. Another issue is that they do not sell from their website: they sell only through approved dealers, so you have to find the dealer in your own area. Each dealer can set its own prices.

Whether you have moved into a new apartment or condo, or have a need to replace your old, tired furniture, Flexsteel Furniture offers you an exciting alternative to the general, standard furniture manufacturers. Their products are often completely breathtaking in design, and the recliners are unbelievably comfortable and simply to operate. A positive review, but you have to find your local dealer!





Source by Peter Nisbet