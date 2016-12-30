Five Advantages of Lace Front Wigs and Full Lace Wigs

The current pressure filled life that we lead plays havoc with our internal system. It is said that one of the follies of leading a stressful life is hair loss. While it is easier for men to look bald (some even shave their head to go completely bald), it is not so easy for women. Although Sinead O’Connor does not mind sporting a bald pate, it really is not the best fashion statement for women. The best solution to hide baldness is through the use of wigs. Both lace front wigs and full lace wigs are great products that can make you look as hairy on the top as you always were.

Hiding your baldness

The biggest advantage that lace front wigs and full lace wigs give you is that they hide your baldness. Whether you have a receding hairline or total baldness, there are wigs for every problem. The right kind of wig will make your head look full of hair. The lace fronts are best for people who want to hide their receding hairline while the full laces are for those people who go bald at the back or at the top.

Natural look

The modern lace front wigs and full lace wigs are mostly made with human hair and as a result, they look completely natural. You can dye the laces to match the color of the rest of your hair and we can guarantee you that no one will be able to tell whether it is your natural hair that you are sporting or a wig. The laces are made with fine Swiss or French laces that are durable and look completely natural.

Durability

The modern lace front wigs and full lace wigs are extremely durable. If you maintain them well, which is pretty easy, they can last upward of six months to a year. You must invest in buying proper wigs and take care of them. They will serve you well for months to come.

Price advantage

When you visit a hairstylist once a month to shape your hair and hide your baldness, you spend at least $75. Instead, when you buy and use lace front wigs and full lace wigs you spend only about $20 a month. Yes, it is true that you will need to make an upfront payment but when you think of long term, wearing wigs makes a lot more sense.

Different styles

The modern lace front wigs and full lace wigs allow you to sport various hairstyles. Full laces can be combed and made into ponytails or braids. Lace fronts cannot be combed but you can have the laces trimmed and shaped to alter your look. Both the wigs are made of fine strands of hair that can be molded as per your choice.

It is no wonder that with so many advantages, both lace front wigs and full lace wigs have now become very high selling items and both the general public and the celebrities are using them to their own advantage.





Source by Dave Tyler