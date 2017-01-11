Fire Your Boss 101 – How to Choose the Right Affiliate Marketing Program?

Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad has made being your boss a very popular concept. Everybody wants to be their own boss. You make money for yourself, you do not have to report to anyone and you can choose when not to work. What’s there not to like? However, most of us are stuck in our jobs as we have to pay the bills.

Affiliate Marketing is a great way to start being your own boss, while you still keep your day job. The risk is low. You only require a few hundred dollars to get started. It does not require much time. You can start by committing only one to two hours a day to your Affiliate Marketing business.

As a beginner, it is important to choose the right Affiliate Marketing program. A good program can save you lots of time, and make you more money. Here is the top tip, when choosing an Affiliate Marketing program:

Pay for a COMPREHENSIVE step by step program

Most marketers will tell you affiliate products are free. You should not be paying for them.

Yes, it is true that affiliate products are free. Any affiliate program that asks you to pay for the products you are selling is a scam. So why am I asking you to pay for a program?

When you first get started, you might get lucky and stumble upon good affiliate products. The best places to look for them are merchant sites like ClickBank. Now that you have got your top-selling affiliate product to promote, what do you do next?

Most new Affiliate Marketers have NO CLUE where to start. How to set up your own websites, squeeze page, autoresponders and other technical requirements? How to drive traffic to your website? These are things that you can learn eventually if you spend hours and hours scouring the Internet. That is assuming you know what to look for of course.

But why waste your time and effort? Invest a few hundred dollars on a step by step system, and save some time and effort. Use the time you have saved, to apply what you have learnt and recoup your investment.

The key is to ensure that the system you choose is comprehensive. It has to cover two basic aspects. Firstly, it has to teach you how to set up the technical aspects of your Affiliate Marketing business. You need to know how to set up your website. You need to know how to change your website. You need to know how to set up your Autoresponder. These are 3 basic technical requirements that the program should teach.

Secondly, the program should teach you how to do marketing and drive traffic to your website. Look for gurus who have proven results. Don’t just take their word for it. Look for signs of their success. How do they dress? What car(s) do they drive? Speak to their past students and hear what they have to say. If everything points to real success, you’ve got a winner!

Once you have signed up for a good program, follow it strictly. Most Affiliate Marketers fail not because they don’t know what to do, but because they don’t work hard enough and give up to quickly. Stick to your program and work at it religiously.

If the program fits the criteria listed above, you will soon be firing your boss!





Source by Ant Chang