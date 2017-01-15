Finding Some Personal Meaning in All You Need is Love by the Beatles

I am sure that you have heard the song a thousand times, but you may have never seen a Prophetic Christian take apart the message in the song line by line and speak about the Eternal Meaning in this Song. Come and have a look at this songs lyrics in a possibly a new light today.

KEY

Italics Typeface The Lyrics of the song Normal Type My message.

There’s nothing you can do that can’t be done,

The essential thing I feel the band was saying here was that nothing is impossible for those that believe. Here are some guys that rocked the world and left many songs that even people 30 years later are singing.

Can you do anything?

The Beatles seem to think so! They say that you can do anything. Anything is possible.

Have you given up on your dreams?

Has life beaten you down?

Is your dream impossible?

Nothing you can sing that can’t be sung

You can sing anything you set your mind to. When two negatives are used in a sentence it means that the result is a positive. Another way of saying this is saying that as long as you can sing you can sing and release any song to the public.

Have you got a message in your heart?

Have you got something within you that can change the way people think? If you can write, you can write it.

If you can sing you can sing it.

If you are creative you can create it.

Do you know that the world is waiting on you? Sure God may birth your idea through someone else. Sure if you don’t do it someone else might do it. Sure you might create something and then someone else can create something better then you.

Do you think genetically modified foods put God the Creator out of sorts? Do you think man creating other strains of what occurs naturally in the world annoys God?

So too your idea with the possibility of someone else doing it. You need not let things stop you.

Nothing you can say, but you can learn how the play the game It’s easy.

Do you know that the boys that made up the famous Beatles were just ordinary folk that had a go at something they loved?

In this world we like to make idols. We like to have stars to look up to.

But are you less of a person if no one knows you?

They say that you can learn to play the game. If you can’t do it yet you can apply yourself and get it done. You can do anything and the world, even if it is just the world of the people that know you now, are waiting on you.

There’s nothing you can make that can’t be made.

Do you know that? Some things seem impossible to the world. Many people create something that does not exist in the world before they applied themselves to an idea. But go on, pursue that idea. Birth that dream.

No one you can save that can’t be saved.

Do you know some people have been dead ten minutes and come back to life because someone tried to revive them? Do you know many people have been dead longer? I know a pastor in India that raised his brother from the dead after 3 days and nights without food and water and with prayer.

There is the event that changed BC to AD. Jesus death is well recorded and the fact that He came back to life is another fact that the world likes to deny.

If a person can be saved from anything, do you think they can be saved if no one tries to save them?

Let’s say you have a daughter that was hurt in some way. She could have had a great upbringing and suddenly she is finding happiness in the wrong crowd and soon she is taking drugs. Later she is dating a drug dealer and has a serious drug habit. Do you think you can ever save her if you don’t put your whole life into it?

She may need ten good years in a bad lifestyle to see sense. Are you willing to still love her,show her real affection, love her, pray for her, and not condemn her?

You have to know that there is always hope for that wayward daughter whenever she is breathing?

So too with anyone!

This pastor whose brother had died had started many churches in India. He finally came to his town of birth to start a church in the hardest environment and his brother died. The local Hindus mocked him and when his brother died they had a party and were saying that he lost his life for turning from his traditional gods and becoming a Christian. The pastor knew his brother was happy in heaven, yet he knew that the freedom and power he had found in Jesus was better for his people in his home town, then the gods they had their faith in so he begged Jesus to bring his brother back to life as a mighty sign. Just like Jesus, the brother was raised on the 3rd day and in that day 40 people made a decision to follow Jesus. The pastor’s love for his people had brought the dead brother back to life.

Nothing you can do, but you can learn how to be you in time It’s easy.

You are not your father and you do not have to be like him. You are not your mother and you do not have to be her. You are not your friends and you don’t have to be them. You are not limited by the people in your company, you can be better then them all. You don’t have to be limited by anyone. You have to find you. You have to know what you are inside. You have to know what makes you tick. You have to reach down deep and find your essence. You are not your star sign. You are not just a loser that everyone has labeled you as. You can be anyone. You can be different to what people want you to be. You can be totally different to what all those that love you want you to be. You can break out of the mold people put you in.

You can be a new you. You can find out who you are. You can try new things. You can set your mind to new goals and new dreams. You can break the mold. You can create what you want to be and go for it.

The Beatles say that is easy!

Do you think God has a better future for you than you could imagine? Do you think God can see more potential in you then all those that love you?

Do you know Jesus was not believed in by the people closest to Him? Even when He was on top of His game and a mighty miracle worker He had a hard time doing miracles in His own home town because of the peoples lack of faith in Him!

Do you know He said this in the Bible: “A prophet is not without honor, except in his own home town and family?”

Like the Beatles Jesus used a double negative. He says that a true Prophet of God is worthy of much praise and adoration and honor by strangers for who he has become in life when he is in ministry. But when that prophet comes around people that know him best and his own family he is not held in the same high esteem.

Sometimes, though it is sad to know, you have to move away from people who know all your faults and bad habits and change those bad habits and glide over your faults and become a success in a strange town or another part of the country. Sometimes it’s the people who know us the best that can hold success away from us.

All you need is love All you need is love All you need is love, love Love is all you need

Do you know the human race was not created to live alone? Do you know that even people who do not believe in any god, still have a god of sorts? Some of the most passionate people in the world about their non belief in God are the atheists. Sometimes I wish the Christian world by in large would be as on fire for what they believe as some people that deny God exists.

I heard a practicing witch say something profound in a quote I read. It hurt me so much, the truth in it, that after I read it I fell into a six month serious depression. The witch said: “If the Christians are really right with what they teach and the people that do not place faith in Jesus and convert and live a life for Him and how He taught, really are going to burn for eternity in a place called Hell; then the Christians must be the most cold hearted unloving people I have ever met. For if this was the fate of every single person that did not convert and it was really true then the Christians of this world should be on every sidewalk on every bus and every train with placards and shouting and grabbing people by the arm and trying to convince people to be saved.”

The human world was created to love and know God and to love each other. Sure hate and power can be mighty motivators in creating weapons of mass destruction; however the creative power of love can not be compared to it. More can be done through the force of love than all the hate in the world.

The Beatles sang this chorus like a mantra. To do great things, to write great songs, to achieve great heights, to save people from anything, to become who you were destined to be, all you need is to love.

You need to love yourself.

You need to love others.

You need to seek out the greater good.

You can do great things in the world, if you just think of others. If you can get out of the look out for number one idea, and instead look out for others and do all that you do to improve the little world that you live in, then you might become so good at what you do, you might change the whole world.

The engineers that wrote the Google search engine program tried to share their ideas with many companies to back them financially and to partner with them. No one wanted to help them build the best search engine in the world. No one believed in them. So what did they do with no money and no support and no one believing that they could do it? They did it anyway and didn’t care about the money they were going to make from their creation. They had no idea how they were going to make money from the idea, they just knew that the world could do with a better search engine and they knew that one day when they had created the best search engine the money would come.

Aren’t you happy they did not give up on us?

Aren’t you glad they knew themselves and knew their idea had merit?

You might not do search on Google but over half the people that search use Google. In fact the only time I search on other search engines is when I am looking for one of my websites on them.

Google is the hardest search engine to have your website in the top ten positions in the world. I set my mind to it once. Now under the search words “personal prophecy” my site is in the number 1 spot in the world on Google.

And what is my site?

It is free. I do it out of my love for God and my love for people. And what got me to number 1 position? My love for teaching people in articles of which I had to write over 260 to get the number 1 position.

Why do I keep writing articles?

Because I love God and I love people, and I love to write and teach people things.

All you need is love people. That is all you need. All you need is love people and you can do great things in this world. At present 10,000 people a month read something I have to say online. I am very happy with that. I have had about $500 in donations in four years so far, and so I don’t do what I do for money.

There are many people that rocked the whole world and they did not do it for money.

You’ll be able to think of them if you put your mind to it.

The answer is folks:

Love, love, love Love, love, love Love, love, love

Plain and simple! Many people have heard this song 1000 times and never seen the full import of the words. I hope I have brought you some light so far. Let us continue.

There’s nothing you can know that cant be known.

If God does not want the world to know a thing, then no one in the world can know it. Yet when the time comes when the world is ready for a new idea, the whole world is given that idea by a person or a group of people.

Another way of saying it is that you can get no idea that works if that idea can’t be thought of ever. There are many people that have delusions and these ideas are floored, though in general society nothing is impossible to know. If the world is ready to know something, the idea comes to the world.

I have to take this opportunity to say apologize for mentioning God so much. I am not here trying to brain wash you. God is just my frame of reference. I don’t mean to offend any of you.

Nothing you can see that isn’t shown.

There is no place that you can see if there is no light to see it.

There is no creation that comes to earth without that idea being shown to man. Whether you call that the man’s own idea, or God’s idea, or any other source being credited for the idea, the idea first is seen in the mind’s eye.

Nothing that exists in today’s world, the seen world that is, was ever brought into being without being first seen in the mind of the creator.

Even the unseen supernatural world is seen in the mind’s eye. I have met God in heaven, I have met angels, I have met Jesus, and yet all of them are seen in my mind’s eye.

Sure the unseen world exists. Radio waves cannot be seen, but a man had to first know that they existed before they could be used and harnessed for mankind’s use today.

Nowhere you can be that isn’t where you’re meant to be It’s easy

This is a very powerful lyric. There are many who would argue with this line. Young children being abused by a parent with no strength or power to resist the abuse from the parent; can they be said to be where they are meant to be?

You see readers, for many years you might have let this line be sung over you, but have you ever seen it in this light?

Is all the good and bad that happen to us, meant to be?

When you are in a bad place in your spiritual life, is that where you are meant to be?

When you have no job, no car, no good hope of a good living, is that where you are meant to be?

When your wife has left you, you can’t see the children and you no longer have a family home that you live in, are you where you are meant to be?

Is life really one big lesson that we are meant to learn from?

Could it be that God has a reason why everything happens, the good and the bad?

Where the Beatles out of their mind to sing this lyric, or where they speaking a profound truth?

And if all the good and the bad is meant to be, is it all the world needs to know about to fix the woes it faces, is to really have more love?

Isn’t it fascinating that in John’s first Epistle in the Bible called 1 John, it says, “God is Love”

Does knowing the word Love to mean “God the Creator” change the meaning of what the Beatles sing in this chorus? Is what the world really needs, and what you really need to achieve your dream simply to have God in your life?

All you need is love All you need is love All you need is love, love Love is all you need All you need is love All you need is love All you need is love, love Love is all you need Love is all you need Love is all you need Love is all you need Love is all you need Love is all you need





Source by Matthew Robert Payne