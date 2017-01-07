Fast TV Downloads Review – Where Can I Download TV Shows?

Are you looking for a way to download all the TV shows you want to watch? You may have heard of the site called Fast TV Downloads. Having been a member of this download site, I will be writing about my experience with this site in this article, and comparing it against the other best methods for downloading TV shows on the internet.

What Are The 3 Different Options for Downloading TV Shows?

1. Signup for Amazon’s Unbox Service

You can signup for this service and download episodes for around $1.99 per download. It is worth the fee if you are only looking to download a few episodes that you have missed. They also have a feature for you to rent movies for download. After you have downloaded your file, you will get a 24 hour time window where you have to finish watching the show, and then viewing will be disabled. You can also choose to download whole seasons of TV shows, but it is going to cost quite a lot of money, so always make sure that you know how much the total fee is.

2. Signup With iTunes

iTunes also offers a pay-per-download service. You can choose to get a subscription with them, which will enable new TV show episodes to be downloaded onto your PC when you start the iTunes program. Sometimes, I have been able to find random free shows for download too.

3. Join the Fast TV Downloads Unlimited Download Site

This is the method that I currently use since it is the most affordable and practical for me. Unlike the above 2 sites that work with a pay-per-download pricing structure, Fast TV Downloads allows unlimited download of TV shows and other media files for a one-time membership fee. With this service, I can download as many shows as I want without having to worry about increasing fees. After download, the files can be transferred to DVD and played on a DVD player easily.

Conclusion

The best option you choose should ultimately depend on your needs. If you are looking for only a few downloads, joining a pay-per-download site would be more affordable, whereas if you are looking to download entire seasons of files, you should definitely join Fast TV Downloads.





