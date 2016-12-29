Every Other Day Diet Vs Raw Food Diet – Which is Right For You?

It seems that wherever you turn there’s a different eating concept of program which is supposed to help you lose weight and look better. Naturally, you also want to feel healthier, not just lose fat.

In today’s article I want to compare two methods to lose weight and lead a healthier life. One is called the Every Other Day Diet and the other is known as the Raw Food diet. Which method is better for you? Which should you choose?

Before I begin to compare these two methods according to a list of criteria, let’s go over what these programs are in general.

The Every Other Day Diet (EODD for short) is a weight loss program in which you can eat your favorite foods every other day even if these are the kind of foods you will normally not find on any diet plan. These may include pizza, burgers, and so on.

Naturally, this program does have specific guidelines and you need to eat according to them. But, if you do, you can lose weight without really depriving yourself.

The Raw Food diet is a general term for programs which prescribe eating food in its most natural forms. This is usually vegetarian, if not vegan, programs, so meat eaters will not like this. The idea is that because modern food is filled with chemicals, pesticides, antibiotics, drugs, and other pollutants, that we’re getting sicker and fatter simply because we’re eating bad food and we need to stop.

Ease of Use

I believe that EODD is easier to do than most raw food diets because it’s less restrictive and does not require a radical lifestyle change. However, you can get used to eating raw. It’s an acquired habit.

Support

EODD does have a support system but so do many online raw food diet plans such as Yuri Elkaim’s Eating For Energy program. I believe support is very important which is why I prefer online programs to books.

Exercise

Raw Food diets as a whole are not centered around exercise. Some include exercise guidelines and some don’t. With EODD you will need to workout regularly to get the best results you can. There is no getting around it.

Health Wise

This is a point of contention. If you believe that eating “modern” food is bad for you (and there are experts which say as much) then a Raw Food diet will look healthier to you. If you don’t, then you don’t need to go to such extremes.

I will say this: there is truth in the claims that our foods are not as clean as they can and should be. However, you need to realize that a eating raw is a commitment to a totally different way of life, so you need to be ready for it.

Each of these 2 methods can work for you. Just choose the one which seems right for you and your life.





Source by John Davenport