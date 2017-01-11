Estee Lauder Beautiful and Pleasure Perfumes

When we talk of Estee Lauder, the first thing that comes to our minds is simplicity and elegance. Estee Lauder was the co-founder of Estee Lauder Companies. She started the company with her husband Joseph Lauder in 1946. Josephine Esther Mentzer was born on July 1, 1906, in Corona, Queens, New York. She was the only woman who featured in the Time magazine’s list of influential business geniuses of the 20th century. This speaks a lot of her success in the fashion industry.

Estee Lauder has 56 perfumes under its brand. The first perfume was released in 1953 called the Youth-Dew for women. This perfume is still available on the Estee Lauder website or other perfume websites online. This perfume has been well accepted even today because of its sensuous fragrance that brings out the sensual side of the woman. Also this fragrance is amazingly long-lasting. Even though it is a strong perfume, it’s also quite pleasant which rightly represents elegance and sexiness at the same time.

Another great Estee Lauder perfume released in 1969 is the Azuree Pure for women. It is said that Mrs. Estee Lauder created this perfume as she enjoyed the beauty of the Mediterranean. This perfume has the fresh fragrance of basil, jasmine, rose, moss and amber. It’s a original Estee Lauder creation which showcases her creativity and talent in the field of perfumes.

Estee Lauder launched Beautiful perfume which is a floral fragrance, in 1986. This perfume has the fragrance of a romantic bouquet of a thousand flowers combined with citrus and woody scents. This is the kind of fragrance that will make you smell elegant and feminine. Beautiful have many latest versions which have been released in the recent years. They include Beautiful Love, Beautiful Precious Drops, Beautiful Sheer and the latest release of 2009 is Beautiful Spring Veil. This is a kind of fragrance that can never be labeled as old-fashioned. It’s a classic!

The Beautiful series has always been the top selling perfumes for over four decades. Although the recent Beautiful perfumes are very light and much softer than the original, it still carries the essence of the original Beautiful perfume. These fragrances are great for special occasions as well as everyday wear.

Pleasures perfume was launched in 1996 which was designed to suit every woman at every moment. It reflects the desires of modern women to experience life’s little pleasures. It has a love floral scent of peony, lily, and baie rose, jasmine and karo karounde. Later in 2006 Pleasures Gwyneth Paltrow limited edition was launched to rejuvenate the original fragrance of Pleasures. This perfume had great success as it was endorsed by one of the most well-known actresses of that time.

Estee Lauder also has many colognes for men that include Pleasures, Lauder, Beyond Paradise and Intuition. These colognes were quite popular among the men and still are. All these fragrances are available online at discount prices.





