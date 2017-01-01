Essential Raschel Blanket Buying Guide

If it is softness you need, a Raschel blanket is what you are looking for. This plush blanket is created from polyester microfiber that is why it is considered to be as soft as fleece. The good thing about this super smooth and soft blanket is that you are getting the plumpness and comfort of fleece using only man made synthetic fibers. This means that you are not hurting any animal or robbing any creature of its hide just so you can be comfortable at night. Since Raschel throws, sheets and bedding are in demand, there are imitation items that are also flooding the market. In order to ensure that you are buying the real thing, you ought to follow the tips below.

If a seller tells you that their Raschel blanket is made from real fleece or animal fur, then you can be sure that it is not the real thing. You do not want to pay hard earned money for a knock off. Raschel items are composed of 100% man made fibers. The polyester and acrylic composition makes this type of fabric soft and wrinkle free. Although Raschel bedding and robes are made of synthetic materials, you can be sure that they can provide warmth and comfort. If the blanket that you bought has clumped after several washes, then you probably bought low grade Raschel blanket.

There is really nothing wrong with buying a Raschel blanket online. However, you should be wary of stores or sellers that are willing to sell such item at a very low price. If you want high quality, you have to pay more for value. In order to make sure that you are buying the real thing, you can visit online shops that are certified to sell Raschel throws, blankets and other items. You should also ensure that the website that you are using has security measures so that your personal information and credit card details are encrypted and would not fall into the wrong hands.

Even if a Raschel blanket looks delicate and fragile, it is actually easy to clean. In fact, you really do not need to bring your Raschel sheets, throws and blankets to a dry cleaner. Raschel items are machine washable and dryer friendly. However, before you put such items inside your washing machine and dryer, you better read and follow the cleaning instructions. By the way, an imitation Raschel blanket usually does not have clear and reliable washing instructions.





Source by Carol Adams