Enzacta International Review: The Thing, The Opportunity, And The Cost Of Joining Enzacta

The Thing: Enzacta International is a skin care and nutritional company that began in 2003. They currently only offer three products in their skin care section in which are recommended to all be used, in order!

First, a Facial Cleanser for both men and women that removes excess oil and rids your skin of dirt and impurities without removing the natural oils your skin needs.

Then, a Peptide Toner in which stimulates, tones, and re-hydrates the skin after cleansing. This toner prepares your skin for the next and final product.

Finally, a Facial Serum that has been developed with Scientific European Technology and Innovation that fights the aging effects of glycations and helps to actually Reverse The Aging Process.

Using all three of these products in order is supposed to make your skin absolutely gorgeous; if it isn’t gorgeous enough already.

Enzacta International also offers six nutritional items.

1. Alfa Energy – Add this to a daily bottle of water and it’s promised to hydrate your body on a cellular level.

2. Alfa PXP Royale – A specific strain of rice that is rich in anthocyanins and has a higher level of nutrients and amino acids than any other strain of rice.

3. Alfa PVP Forte – Another Rice Grain Product.

4. Alfa HFI – Very little information was found about what this product actually Does! However, I assume it has something to do with protecting your body from negative cells and fighting off diseases by boosting your immune system.

5. Alfa Yakunaah – Yakunaah!!!! Designed to help you recover from excessive stress and fatigue. Makes you feel great! Simple enough.

6. Alfa B-12 – Help maintain a healthy body and mind by giving your body the right amount of vitamins.

This company has quite a bit to offer when it comes to products! Let’s move on to the opportunity side of Enzacta International.

The Opportunity: By joining Enzacta International’s business opportunity you will be registered as an Independent Business Owner(IBO). Beginning with their Support System, they offer their IBO’s Step-By-Step Training on how to start your business and then take it to the next level and a personal web-store!

Enzacta actually does their opportunity a little differently. They have created and use a Multi Dimensional Marketing (MDM) Business Model. How this works is by allowing the IBO’s a chance to earn a portion of the companies earnings without having to be a shareholder. So you are able to not only earn a great portion of money from the work, earn money just from being apart of the company, you also have the ability to be able to actually Own a part of the company.

They offer their IBO’s up to 70% commissions and custom-designed trips for your family along with many other unique earnings. They also offer guaranteed to help you in the early stages of your business building.

The Cost: The price for their Start-Up kit to get started with Enzacta’s opportunity is $225. The products they offer vary in price. They are not clear with the prices on their official website, however after ‘googling’ around, I managed to find some answers.

Alfa Energy – $34.00 Per Bottle

Alfa PXP Royale – $97.99 Per Bottle

Alfa B12 (90 tabs) – $99.00 Per Box

Facial Serum – $248.00… 1 fl oz

*Third Party Review. Dustin Hale is not affiliated with Enzacta International or their opportunity.





Source by Dustin A Hale