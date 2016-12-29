Easy Ways To Make Money Online – Affiliate Marketing

Are you looking for easy ways to make money online? If you are, then you have come to the right place. Today I would like to introduce to you a very simple model which pretty much any newbie can use to earn some extra income from the comfort of his or her home. That model is affiliate marketing.

Affiliate marketing is simply commission based selling, whereby you promote another vendor’s product and you receive a cut of the profits whenever a sale is made through you. I won’t get into the nitty gritty but basically a unique affiliate link can be generated, and so sales that come via that affiliate link will be credited to the affiliate whom the link belongs to.

The main advantage of affiliate marketing is ease of setting something up. As I mentioned earlier, you do not need to promote your own products. You can promote other people’s products and earn a commission. That means you do not have to worry about returns, customer support, or managing your own sales funnel. There are indeed other easy ways to make money online, but just for this reason alone, I would rate this model one of the simplest.

Speaking of easy ways to make money online, I believe you may have heard how affiliate marketers tend to be somewhat dubious because they do not provide their leads with real value. Well, that may be true, but just because there may be a few bad eggs in the industry does not make the entire industry “shady”. You have the choice of whether you want to be clean and ethical or shady and dubious. I would highly recommend that you promote products that are useful. At the same time, I also encourage you to help your leads and treat them like they are your own customers. Business should be about providing value to prospects and customers.

One final point I would like to add is this business model does not require too much startup capital. In fact, you can even start for free. This benefit is unheard of especially if you are venturing into entrepreneurship. Now, even if you have to spend a little bit at the start, don’t be disheartened. I would rather spend $1 and a $5 return on investment.

As I wrap up this sharing on easy ways to make money online, I hope you will take what I have shared into account.





Source by Michael J. Simpson