Dresses For Men – A Crossdresser’s Guide To Fit

Creating a convincing feminine look for a cross-dressing man takes a lot of work. There are many considerations when putting together your female wardrobe. Because a man’s body is often much thinner in the waist and broader in the shoulders, not to mention the lack of hips and butt curves, it takes special clothing to achieve a womanly figure. Finding dresses for men might be a challenge, unless you know where to buy your wardrobe.

Fortunately, there are a handful of online retailers that not only design their own female clothing for men, but also manufacture the clothing with a man’s body in mind. The following are guidelines of what to look for in dresses made for men.

Firstly, if you want to be seen outside of the privacy of your home, it’s important to find a dress that is the appropriate length. Most men like a length somewhere between the lower thigh and right above the knee. This allows you to wear a garter belt and stockings without the top of the stockings showing. A dress made for men will also conceal foundation pieces that most men wear to add curves, such as padded panties, long line girdles and other curve-creating foundations.

Second, you need to find dresses made for men’s measurements. This means that a dress will fit correctly if it is specifically made with longer sleeves made to fit a man’s arm length, and a wider chest to accommodate breast forms that most cross-dressing men wear. Most men are disappointed when a dress arrives and the sleeves are too short to cover their arm hair, or the bust-line of the dress is so narrow that their voluptuous bosom is squeezed flat! Look for online retail store that designs dresses with pockets to safely tuck breast forms, and makes sure that long sleeve dresses made for men will cover the wrists.

Lastly, you want a good selection of styles. When a woman goes shopping, she wants more than just one dress to choose from. It’s the same with a cross-dressing man. Unfortunately, the past has provided slim pickings for many men, but now, some online retailers are making a real effort to design and manufacture sexy dress styles for men to wear. New styles include: halter dresses, long sleeve dresses that combine fabrics like lycra and lace, long gowns and form fitting mini dresses. The key is to make sure the dresses are made in bust sizes to fit men and provide the length in the sleeves and bottom of the dress to cover your foundation pieces.

Now that you have the essential information on how to find beautiful dresses made for men, you can look for the perfect style to suit your feminine personality.





Source by Stacy Kanas